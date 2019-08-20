Green Builder Media Reveals Eco-Leaders of the Building Industry

Being an eco-pioneer isn’t a “first” anymore as this year’s class of elite green thinkers shows.

Each year, Green Builder Media’s editorial team recognizes pioneering companies that are confronting environmental challenges in innovative ways. This year’s Eco-Leader selections don’t disappoint—with breakthrough technologies and inventive approaches to reducing our collective footprint, these organizations are paving the way to a sustainable future.

“Being an Eco-Leader means finding different and better ways to go about saving the environment, or newer and bolder ways to put existing efforts to use,” says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “That’s what we found with this year’s green thinkers: a group that’s taken a step beyond simply closing the valves on the fossil fuel-driven exhaust ports in favor of cleaner renewable energy sources.”

Eco-leaders are often first to get there in terms of technology or innovation, but the true green companies don’t stop there--they continue to advance and lead their industries.

“This year’s Eco-Leaders address so many of the major trends powering the building industry today,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “According to COGNITION Smart Data, key trends include massive transition to net zero homes and buildings, rise in energy-efficiency spending, proliferation of demand side energy management, and relentless consumer interest in health and wellness. Our Eco-Leaders have deployed strategies to address these trends, creating innovative products and technologies that leverage the transition in the built environment.”

The winners are as follows (click on company name link to read their full report):

Bosch: From smart appliances to synthetic fuels, sustainability efforts are a renewable thing.

LG: For this technology giant, it’s all about thinking smart.

Rheem: This giant launched an effective campaign to get everyone’s mind on sustainability.

Trex: This company’s specialty is putting plastic back to work.

Whirlpool: Even after half a century, new green frontiers are still being reached.

Dassault Systemes: Sustainable thinking and technology are becoming partners in the “Industrial Renaissance.”

Invenergy: The company efforts at developing and storing renewable energy for clients worldwide is done alongside environmental stewardship, community investment and empowering people.

Neste: By offering low-emission fuels to replace fossils, this firm is cleaning up the transition to renewables.

Toyota Motor Corporation: This automaker’s lofty goal: reducing the life cycle impacts of vehicles.

Unilever: With its carefully controlled supply chain, Unilever is setting new industry standards.

Download Green Builder’s July/August issue for the complete Eco-Leaders Report.



Want to learn more about these and other Eco-Leading companies? Join us as Green Builder Media’s upcoming Sustainability Symposium: Improving the Human Condition Through the Built Environment on January 20, 2020 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Campus.



Interested in COGNITION Smart Data trends? Contact Sara Gutterman at sara.gutterman@greenbuildermedia.com

