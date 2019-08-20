3D Printing Filament Market To Reach USD 9.47 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

3D Printing Filament Market Size – USD 1.41 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, 3D Printing Filament Industry Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for increasing material production

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace and defense and medical industries and government investment

The 3D Printing Filament Market is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. One of the main element for the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers is the 3D printing filament. It encourages manufacturers to develop multi-property materials for 3D printing filament by extruding, heating, and cooling materials such as metals, plastics, or ceramics to convert nurdles into the finished product. The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology has facilitated the use of advanced filament material for printing. For example, Stratasys, Ltd. launched Antero 800NA in 2018, a PEKK-based material used in the FDM process. This product focuses mainly on the aerospace parts and high-performance vehicle enterprises. This product improves the 3D materials product portfolio of Stratasys in commercial purposes.

Accelerated prototyping is being broadly accepted as a technology for product design, prototyping, product sampling, and concept modeling to the final steps of manufacturing, thereby increasing the growth of the 3D Printing Filament market. 3D printing is considered as one of the most significant disruptive technologies of this century, shifting from prototyping to a potential production process across several industries. 3D printing is anticipated to have a positive influence on several end-use industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, and consumer goods.

The market in the North America region accounts for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends. Metal powder producers and suppliers are spending in capacity developments to match the growing demand from their end-users.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The 3D Printing Filament Market is estimated to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

The plastic material segment accounts for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.

The medical and dental end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 27.5% during the forecast period. Several factors, like the advancement in technology and development in the healthcare infrastructure impact global 3D printing in the healthcare segment.

The aerospace and defense end user segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period. The 3D Printing Filament Market is anticipated to witness increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the Asia Pacific region. The augmentation of consumer products, automotive, healthcare, and other enterprises across the countries in the region will facilitate the market to achieve momentum during the forecast period.

The market in this region is forecast to witness escalating demand for polymers due to the rising demand for desktop printers.

Significant key trend of the 3D Printing Filament Market is business expansion. Several companies are building R&D as well as material production machines, serving to further the industrialization of the technology.

For example, ESUN collaborated with a provider of 3D printers and services Sindoh in Korea on June 2018. Esun assisted Sindoh in the distribution and marketing of Sindoh’s 3D printers in the Chinese market in trade for selling its eSun filaments. This collaboration supported both the companies in increasing their foothold towards the untapped market in Korea.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

The Key players in the 3D Printing Filament Market include BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH, Arkema S.A., Höganäs AB, D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Royal Dsm N.V., Stratasys, Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Sandvik AB, Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG, Dowdupont Inc., Oxford Performance Materials.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Form, Material, End Users, Application, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aerospace & Defense Medical

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Manufacturing

Prototyping

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

