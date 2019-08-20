CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition

CN announces creation of a Vancouver Community Board, donation of a legacy forest, and donation to the North Vancouver Museum and Archives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 -- In celebration of its 100th anniversary, CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that CN 100: A Moving Celebration, the moving container village celebrating the people, history and future of CN, is in Vancouver as part of Pacific National Exhibition until Sunday, August 25th.



CN was created by an Act of Parliament in Canada on June 6, 1919, and has since contributed continuously to Canada’s economy and prosperity. Through its evolution over the years — from a Federal Crown Corporation for 75 years to its privatization in 1995 — CN is the railway that uniquely spans North America from Eastern Canada to Western Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. For 100 years, CN has been serving Canada’s economy, from building the country to now moving over $250 billion worth of its customers’ goods annually.

CN 100: A Moving Celebration is an immersive exhibit where you can discover the history of CN as well as the people and innovations that built North America. Families can enjoy interactive experiences, shows and many activities for children. To find out more about the CN 100 celebrations and schedule, please visit http://www.cn100.ca/en/ .

CN is pleased to announce that the trees that are decorating the moving celebration will be planted at Moodyville Park, in the City of North Vancouver to create a CN 100 legacy forest of mature trees. Moodyville Park is located adjacent to terminal for the Port of Vancouver and is a significant community-scale park in the parks system.

CN is also announcing, on the occasion of its 100 anniversary, the creation of the CN Vancouver Community Board comprised of community leaders who will provide input on CN’s community investments in the region. A key focus of this community board will be supporting local, grassroots organizations with funding requests. CN has a proud history of providing millions of dollars in support to non-profit organizations, causes and initiatives in communities across its network. CN has a proud history of providing to community organizations, causes and initiatives across its network. In 2018, CN donated nearly $900,000 to British Columbia based organizations.

The Community Board will be chaired by Christy Clark, former premier of British Columbia, and Senior Advisor at Bennett Jones LLP. The other members of the Vancouver Community board include: Mike McDonald, Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Kirk & CO; Jason McLean, President and CEO, the McLean Group; Celso Boscariol, Q.C., Partner, Watson Goepel LLP; and Blake Olson, CN Retiree. Warren Lee, Director of Sales at CN and David Radford General Manager at CN will be joining the Community Board as CN representatives and Joslyn Young, Manager, Public Affairs, British Columbia at CN will be the Community Board’s Secretary.

“CN wants to improve the quality of life of the communities in which it operates and we believe the more aligned we are with community decisions, the better we will achieve this goal,” said Sean Finn, executive vice-president corporate services and chief legal officer at CN. “We are proud to partner with local organizations across our network. Through this Community Board we will be putting funding decisions in the hands of people who are involved in their community on a day-to-day basis.”

CN also announced the donation of $100,000 to the North Vancouver Museum and Archives.

“We are delighted that CN has recognized the North Vancouver Museum and Archives (NVMA) through a $100,000 donation to support a permanent exhibit in the new Museum of North Vancouver opening next fall,” said Nancy Kirkpatrick, NVMA director. “The Connections Exhibit is multi-faceted. It tells the stories of physical connections through transportation networks-–by rail, road, and water—using a unique combination of artifacts and interactive content. Using personal stories and oral histories, it explores social connections between and among diverse community members and encourages understanding between people of all backgrounds.”

About CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca

About the North Vancouver Museum and Archives

The North Vancouver Museum and Archives (NVMA) is a partner agency of both the City and the District of North Vancouver. North Vancouver’s history and stories will be brought to life for residents and visitors in an extraordinary new museum in North Vancouver’s Shipyards District opening in fall 2020. The new museum project is supported by the NVMA’s fundraising arm, the Friends of the NVMA Society, a registered charitable organization. For more information: nvma.ca/extraordinarymuseum/

