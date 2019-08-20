WidePoint to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Widepoint management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and bill presentment and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

949-574-3860

WYY@gatewayir.com



