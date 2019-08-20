Applied Energetics CEO, Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., Appointed to Roundtable of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine

/EIN News/ -- Tucson, AZ, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Applied Energetics, Inc.(OTCQB: AERG), today announced that Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Applied Energetics has been appointed to serve as a member of the Army Board on Research and Development’s Energetics Roundtable at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C. This appointment is designated to contribute to the activities of the Division on Engineering and Physical Sciences as they seek to provide insights and advice to the Army Board on Research and Development on emerging issues and opportunities that can advance energetic sciences for Army needs.



“I am deeply honored by this appointment and am looking forward to drawing on leadership experiences gained across public, private and non-profit sectors to contribute to the critical work of the Army Board on Research and Development and to the Academies,” said Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Applied Energetics.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ACADAMIES OF SCIENCES, ENGINEERING AND MEDICINE

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, technology, and medicine. The National Academies operate under an 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln. For more information, visit http://nationalacademies.org .

ABOUT THE ARMY BOARD ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have been called upon by government agencies and the U.S. Congress to provide objective, science-based advice on important issues affecting the nation for more than 150 years. The U.S. military turns to us for independent advice on topics related to research, development, and application of science and technology in support of military matters. We provide a level of independence, quality, and visibility that cannot be matched by other scientific advisory boards. Our board members are widely recognized industry, academic, and former military experts that serve without compensation and are formally appointed by the President of the National Academy of Sciences.

ABOUT APPLIED ENERGETICS INC.

Applied Energetics, Inc., “AE” based in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in development and manufacture of advanced high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy (LGE) technology and related solutions for commercial, defense and security applications, and are protected by 25 patents and 11 additional Government Sensitive Patent Applications “GSPA”. The company’s 11 GSPA’s are held under secrecy orders of the US government and allow AE greatly extended protection rights.

For more information, visit www.aergs.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "believe", "will", "expect", "project", "anticipate", “estimates", "plans", "strategy", "target", "prospects" or "continue", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

