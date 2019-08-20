IPLEX 2019 South India's Largest Plastics Show this Year to be held at BIEC, Bangalore

IPLEX 2019 Logo Mr. Vijay Kumar, President Karnataka State Plastics Association Mr. Hariram Thakkar, Convener, IPLEX 2019

IPLEX Opens it door on 23rd August 2019 for South India's Largest Plastics Show at BIEC, Bangalore

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South India’s largest trade plastic exposition, IPLEX 2019 is all set to showcase the latest innovations and trends at BIEC, Bangalore. The 10th edition of IPLEX will be held from 23 – 25 August 2019 and the plastics industry community will meet again at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

IPLEX is rotationally held once a year in major centers of South India Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi. The event provides a common platform for participants in the plastic industry manufactures dealers, buyers and end-users. The event is also widely renowned for helping participants stay updates with the latest technological trends in the industry.

IPLEX is organized by following non-profit apex bodies of South India Plastics Associations and a Central Institute:

• Karnataka State Plastics Association (KSPA)

• The Tamilnadu Plastics Manufacturer’s Association (TAPMA)

• Telengana And Andhra Plastics Manufacturer’s Association (TAAPMA)

• Kerala Plastics Manufacturer’s Association (KPMA)

• Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET)

IPLEX is supported immensely by the industries across India and Globe for technology. It has the patronage from the major polymer producers and Government of India along with local governments.

The conducting of these IPLEX across all the southern states is to focus local entrepreneurs and expose them to the globe to have more business coverage and to reap the benefit of globalization in form of Exports to international standards. This in turn benefits all the industries connected with plastic and boosts our image among the global competitors. It helps them to increases their export and more visibility worldwide.

Sharing insights for South Indian plastics industry, Mr. Vijay Kumar, President Karnataka State Plastics Association said “The plastics industry is the fastest growing market which serves as a benchmark with increasing market share. Rapidly increasing use of rigid packaging containers and canisters for industrial applications in construction, energy, and automotive sectors is expected to benefit market growth over the forecast period. IPLEX 2019 will be promoting sustainability in a big way by creating a Recyclers Pavilion to showcase latest technology in Circular Economy and Recycling.

Mr. Hariram Thakkar, Convener, IPLEX 2019 said “We, the consortium of southern state associations welcome you for the 10th Edition of IPLEX with positive benefits to the industries participating and request you to hurry up for registering to Visit. IPLEX 2019 is a great platform to promote latest products, services and technology to accelerate the buying process by resolving queries face to face.” IPLEX 2019 will promote the growth of Plastics Processing Industries in South India. It is an exhibition on plastics in India which provides opportunities for the manufacturers of processing machinery, auxiliary equipment and finished goods to showcase their capabilities and widen their market base.”

He further added IPLEX 2019 will host over 30,000 business visitors to strengthen and build relation with exhibitors and visitors here can reinforce existing business relationships and customer loyalty; they can find opportunities to explore new channels and generate sales leads and also source new agents, distributors and partners. The exposition will display the latest developments in technology of processing, choice of raw materials, additives, etc.

We are waiting to welcome you all for showing the latest technology in Plastics, Packaging, Dies and Mould, Printing and Definitely Recycling

For more details visit www. https://iplex19.com

