Sri Lanka’s Appointment of a War Criminal as Military Commander Reiterates the Urgency to Refer Sri Lanka to ICC: TGTE

Tamils Killed by Sri Lankan Forces

Appointment of Silva not only signals a likely death for the peace and justice process, but also further increases the very real threat to the lives of Tamils

This appointment is a staggering affront to international community, especially the United Nations Human Rights Council, which worked with Sri Lanka in good faith for years to make peace a reality ” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The appointment of Major General Shavendra Silva as the Sri Lankan Army’s new Military Commander - a man named by several UN reports as a war criminal for his role in the massacre and disappearance of tens of thousands of Tamils during Sri Lanka’s conflict - reiterates the urgency to refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC), said Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).“Major General Silva’s appointment confirms that the only way to get justice for the mass killings of Tamils by Sri Lankan Army troops under General Silva’s command is through either the International Criminal Court (ICC) or through an International Criminal Tribunal on Sri Lanka established by the UN”"UN reports detailed what ensued in May 2009 at the hands of Major General Silva’s 58th Division of the Sri Lankan Army as war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the mass killing of over seventy thousand Tamils in six months, forced disappearances, extrajudicial executions, rape, the calculated denial of food and humanitarian aid designed to bring about death, the deliberate shelling of hospitals and displacement camps, and torture"“Major General Silva played one of the most significant roles in perpetuating the Tamil Genocide,” Said TGTE.“This appointment is a staggering affront to the international community, especially the United Nations Human Rights Council, which worked with Sri Lanka exhaustively and in good faith for years to devise a plan of action to make peace, reconciliation, and accountability in Sri Lanka a reality. Instead, both have been served a platter of betrayal.”Major General Silva was named in a war crimes lawsuit in New York in 2011, dismissed on the grounds of diplomatic immunity. In 2012, Major General Silva was also removed from a UN peacekeeping committee because of these allegations.“The appointment of Major General Silva not only signals a likely death for the peace, and justice process, but it also further increases the very real threat to the lives of Tamils,” sais TGTE.Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: r.thave@tgte.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TGTE.Secretariat/ Web: www.tgte.org Web: www.tgte-us.org Web: www.tgte-us.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.