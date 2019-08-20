Demand for Panthenol Favored by Mounting Consumer Inclination towards Sophisticated Cosmetic Products, reports Fact.MR

East Asia accounted for 30% revenue share in 2018, and continues to maintain lead in the panthenol market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The current trends across the global panthenol market have been accurately analyzed and presented through this research study published by Fact.MR. The assessment is titled “ Panthenol Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029”, which spotlights the emerging prospects in the cosmetic industry, such as ‘medicinally’ active functional products that are projected to pave a strong path for panthenol market growth. This report serves as a convenient data source enlightening readers about the expected developments in the global panthenol market, together with other market dynamics.

According to research findings, global sales of panthenol surpassed ~9000 tons in 2018, and are projected to exhibit 3.4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. Apart from the robust expansion of the beauty industry as well as rising consumption by F&B industry operators, the demand for panthenol is anticipated to witness amplifying push due to rising consumer preference for medicinal products containing a ‘cosmetic’ quotient. Interestingly, nutritional profile merged with cosmetic worth of panthenol will continue to function as an instrumental motivator towards sales in the following years. As per report insights, the global panthenol market is expected to record ~5% CAGR during the period 2019-2029.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=753

D-Panthenol Receives Higher Preference over DL-Panthenol

According to this intelligent report, D-panthenol maintains its high demand status as compared to DL-panthenol. The superior physical activity associated to the former concerned with skincare continues to motivate its adoption over the latter. D-panthenol accounted ~85% revenue shares in the panthenol market in 2018. This product type has experienced increased applicability, particularly in the skincare and hair care sector. Furthermore, D-panthenol has been standardized as a safe nutrient to be used in animal feed and medicines, thereby, enhancing its demand.

East Asia Pronounced as Flourishing Market for Panthenol

Due to rapid urbanization and sturdy growth in purchasing power, the personal care and cosmetic industry is bolstering, especially across developing countries of East Asia. Such inclinations have been positively supporting the market for panthenol, thereby, representing ~30% revenue share managed by East Asia in 2018. Since, panthenol is widely produced in China and various European countries, the association of panthenol in Europe and China is likely to prove crucial in helping manufacturers accomplish a competitive advantage.

Get Report Overview- https://www.factmr.com/report/753/panthenol-market

Diversification of Panthenol Usage Strengthening Market Hold

It is evident that the utilization of panthenol stays prominent in personal care products; however, manufacturers are diversifying its prospects in other application sectors like pharmaceuticals, baby care products and dietary supplements. The emerging trend including food fortification and cosmeceuticals have proven advantageous to panthenol manufacturers and suppliers. With the surging demand for dietary and nutritional supplements, the global panthenol market is likely to experience greater revenues in the coming years.

The report concludes with a stern outlook towards the competitive landscape active across the global panthenol market. It has been mentioned that the leading players, such as BASF SE, Yifan Pharmaceuticals, Royal DSM and Xinfa Pharmaceutical, cooperatively account close to 50-60% market share. Each of the companies included in the report are carefully investigated in terms of product portfolio, sales footprint, SWOT analysis and strategy overview.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=753

More Chemical Industry Market Reports from Fact.MR

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market - The latest Fact.MR study indicates that ~ 46,582 KT of liquid crystal polymer (LCP) were sold in 2018, and it is envisaged that the sales will pick pace by ~5% in 2019. The radical increase in the applications of liquid crystal polymer in electronics & electrical industry, which led to ~70% sales of LCP will continue to pace up lucrative growth avenues for market players through 2029, says the report.

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market - Global sales of lithium-ion battery cathode were estimated at ~235,000 tons in 2018, and are likely to register a CAGR of ~13% between 2019 and 2029. East Asia will maintain its lead in the lithium-ion battery cathode market, upheld by the perpetual rise in the production of electric vehicles.

Refuse-Derived Fuel Market - Growth of the refuse-derived fuel market marked a slight uptick, and status-quo is likely to endure, as new waste management solutions are emphasized abreast increasing municipal solid waste (MSW), reducing pressure on landfills. Use of refuse-derived fuel for co-processing in cement kilns accounts for ~50% market shares, helping the cement industry reduce its carbon footprint and save on energy consumption.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.