Kingspan’s QuadCore Technology Chosen for Holiday Inn Hotel Rebuild

/EIN News/ -- DELAND, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America announces today that its QuadCore Technology was specified for a complete rebuild of the Holiday Inn in Panama City, Florida, after Hurricane Michael damaged the building in October of 2018. The Category 5 storm battered the structure so badly it knocked the building out of plumb, shredded the exterior stucco and blasted guest rooms with rain and 150 mph wind gusts.



The $20 million reconstruction of the Holiday Inn Panama City required a quick nine-month turnaround time as the hotel needed to be open by the first of June to accommodate tourists visiting during the busy summer season. Kingspan’s BENCHMARK Designwall 4000 panels were ordered with QuadCore in January, shipped in March and the hotel was up and running by June – half the average time frame for a Kingspan panel order.

QuadCore is Kingspan’s most technologically-advanced metal panel insulation, delivering performance that far exceeds that of any other metal panel insulation core. QuadCore is the most thermally-efficient closed cell insulation core on the market (R-8.0 per inch) and is the first closed cell insulation panel to achieve FM 4882 fire certification. Kingspan panels with QuadCore are also GREENGUARD Gold certified, have earned Material Health Silver certification, and contain no materials on the ILFI Declare Red List. When Kingspan panels are ordered with QuadCore and Valspar Fluropon coatings, the entire panel earns a Red List Free declaration – the only insulated metal panels in the world to earn that distinction.

“In order to meet the code for thermal resistance, we would have had to use a three- or four-inch standard panel,” said Joseph Sorci, principal architect and president at Florida Architects, who designed the Holiday Inn rebuild. “Using QuadCore allowed us to use a two-inch panel and go beyond code, without adding any additional insulation. The extra level of fire protection was an added bonus.”

“We’re proud that Kingspan’s QuadCore Technology was part of the reconstruction of the Holiday Inn Panama City after it was devastated by Hurricane Michael,” said Quincy McBride, director of marketing at Kingspan. “Not only did our panels help rebuild this hotel in a very short timeline, they also provide a high level of thermal resistance and fire protection and ensure that the building will be ready to withstand another hurricane.”

Kingspan is so confident in the science and testing that has gone into QuadCore that it’s backed by a 30-year thermal warranty - a first in the industry.

In addition to Designwall 4000 panels, QuadCore is also available in Kingspan’s KS Series, KarrierPanel and Optimo wall panels.

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit kingspanpanels.us .

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 60 countries, with over 140 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S. and Canadian facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels and doors for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art, eco-friendly facilities. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us .

