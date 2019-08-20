KALY – Kali-Extracts Announces RespRx CBD Formulation For Symptoms Associated With COPD – A $14 Billion Market Opportunity

KALY Develops COPD Treatment CBD Formulation from Its Patented Extraction Process

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced an update from CEO Frederick Ferri on the company’s ongoing Cannabis Extract Biopharmaceutical developments. KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patent for cannabis extraction. The update today highlights the company’s CBD formulation for treating symptoms associated with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other similar respiratory conditions. The formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions has been derived from the company’s patented cannabis extraction process. In conjunction with the research already conducted and the next phase of research now moving forward, KALY today announces the filing of a new patent application specifically on its formulation for symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. KALY also announces the filing of a trademark on the name RespRx as the brand name for its CBD formulation to treat the symptoms associated with COPD and other similar respiratory conditions. The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025. In addition to the further updates included in the narrative herein to follow, KALY plans to release additional corporate information later this week on Thursday, August 22nd. On Friday, August 23rd, KALY plans to publish a website specifically dedicated to detailed information on RespRx.

CEO Fredrick Ferri’s Comprehensive Update:

Over four years ago, I founded Nature Comfort Meds to develop various therapies from cannabis extracts to treat specific health issues. The company transformed into what was later called NCM Biotech (NCMB). In the fourth quarter of last year, 2018, KALY acquired NCMB. In NCMB’s four years of operations, the company has established a leading position in the development of plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutics through a proven drug discovery and patented development process. The resulting intellectual property portfolio and the established regulatory and manufacturing expertise have created a significant opportunity. KALY now has a deep pipeline of cannabinoid product candidates including four distinct compounds listed here:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - The market for COPD treatment is anticipated to reach $14 billion by 2025;



Type 2 Diabetes - The market for Type 2 Diabetes is expected to be a $64 billion market by 2026;



Cancer Pain Management - The overall pain management treatment market is anticipated to reach $83 billion by 2024, and



Epilepsy - The market for epilepsy treatment is anticipated to reach $9 billion by 2022.

In addition to the research already published on the company’s CBD formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other respiratory conditions, KALY has initiated a next stage of clinical development and testing for its COPD therapy. KALY is also currently conducting phase one development and trials for compounds targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.

As already mentioned above, the CBD formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other respiratory conditions is clearly unique and the testing to date has demonstrated sufficient efficacy to warrant our patent protection. Accordingly, on behalf of the company, I have filed for a patent on the CBD formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other respiratory conditions. I have also filed for a trademark registration on the name RespRx to delineate a brand name for the CBD formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other respiratory conditions.

Look for more information on the patent and trademark applications to be published on Friday this week, August 23rd. I also look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks on the next research and development phases for the CBD formulation for the treatment of symptoms associated with COPD and other respiratory conditions in addition to sharing more information on the ongoing developments for CBD formulations targeting Cancer Pain Management, Type 2 Diabetes and Epilepsy.

As I have mentioned before, KALY has implemented a long-term sustainable overall business strategy. KALY is not just relying on its biopharmaceutical development strategy alone to insure the company’s long-term success. With the popularity of cannabis extracts for infusion into various consumer products, KALY’s patented extraction process offers arguably the highest quality extract to the infusion market. KALY, through partnership and independently, has also introduced to market a number of CBD infused consumer food products. Drawing on KALY’s patented cannabis extraction expertise, the company has recently announced $15 million worth of extraction contracts with hemp farming operations. On Thursday this week, August 22nd, I plan to publish a supplementary website with all KALY’s current financial statements complete and up-to-date.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459



