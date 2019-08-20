International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA) Online School Announces Partnership with English Steps, Ltd.

IVLA, a fully accredited and NCAA approved private online school, announced it is partnering with English Steps, Ltd. () to provide English Steps’ Brazilian K-12 students with IVLA’s innovative and unique online English-language programs.

International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA), a fully accredited and NCAA approved private online school, announced it is partnering with English Steps, Ltd. (www.englishsteps.com.br) to provide English Steps’ Brazilian K-12 students (primary, middle school, and high school) with IVLA’s innovative and unique online English-language instructional programs centered around IVLA’s Learning Management System (“LMS”).

Through this strategic partnership, Brazilian K-12 students enrolled at English Steps and its partner schools will now have access to IVLA’s accredited and customizable online English-language educational programs and teachers. This partnership also allows English Steps to market, promote, and commercialize IVLA’s online learning programs throughout Brazil.

“We are thrilled to partner with English Steps in Brazil,” said Brittany Knop, IVLA’s Director. “It’s clear to us that students, worldwide, value IVLA’s online, fully accredited, and NCAA approved educational programs. Partnering with English Steps allows us to further our mission of providing a flexible and quality online education for all students.”

“We are very happy to be able to give Brazilian students access to American K-12 diplomas,” said Rouse Teixeira, English Steps’ CEO. “The partnership with IVLA makes English Steps Brazil’s first education service provider to offer a fully accredited and approved educational program in English on the primary school level.”

About International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA)

IVLA is an accredited K-12 online private school. IVLA is also accredited by AdvancED, the largest community of education professionals in the world, including the U.S. and 70 other nations. IVLA offers NCAA approved courses that students can take so they may qualify for college eligibility. IVLA’s accredited and individually customized educational programs have made IVLA an established leader in online school learning.

About English Steps, Ltd.

English Steps, Ltd. is an educational service provider based in Recife in the Northeast of Brazil. English Steps offers bilingual schooling programs for K-12 private schools, certification programs for English teachers, English courses for children, teenagers and adults and study abroad programs for Brazilian students.

