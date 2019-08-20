SEngine Precision Medicine Announces Experienced Technology Executive Tom Neary as Chief Financial Officer

Neary to Help Lead Commercialization Process for SEngine Precision Medicine’s Leading-Edge Diagnostic and Drug Discovery Platform

/EIN News/ --

SEATTLE, Washington, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEngine Precision Medicine, an oncology pioneer accelerating cancer drug discovery through its proprietary diagnostic tool known as the PARIS Test®, today announced it is expanding its senior executive team with the appointment of Tom Neary as Chief Financial Officer. Neary delivers substantial experience in financial operations, fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, along with technology industry experience in rapidly growing companies.

“Tom will lead as a steward of SEngine’s mission to re-envision the future of cancer care with his extensive experience in finance and strategy, and especially as an entrepreneurial technology insider with a proven track record of deal making,” said Dr. Carla Grandori, Chief Executive Officer. “His success fundraising and guiding rapid growth will serve SEngine well as we accelerate commercialization of technology that will change the landscape of cancer care from diagnosis to drug discovery.”

Neary delivers more than 30 years of experience in finance, including the last twelve years as a CFO for various technology disruptors. Most recently he was CFO at Space Venture Partners, and prior to that, CFO at Spaceflight Industries. In that role, he helped secured nearly $200M in venture capital, successfully raising Series B and Series C financing. Neary’s tenure in technology innovation includes more than a decade at Microsoft leading teams in high-growth verticals.

“I’m energized to join SEngine at this pivotal point in the biotech’s evolution as its technology begins to provide a global impact on cancer patients and drug makers,” Neary remarked about the announcement. “SEngine has drawn together a team that’s second to none, including luminaries such as Nobel Prize laureate Dr. Leland Hartwell and a Pulitzer prize-winning oncologist Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee. As part of that world-class team, I’m excited to help accelerate the company’s growth.”

SEngine Precision Medicine has the first and only lab in the United States to earn Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certification for a high-throughput, high-complexity test for all solid tumors. The test is named PARIS Test®, an analogy with Paris who defeated the Greek hero Achilles by precisely targeting his only weakness. The CLIA certification enables oncologists to utilize the results of the test to inform patient treatment decisions.

Scientists at SEngine are further leveraging data from The PARIS Test® and industry partnerships to advance its proprietary portfolio of targeted cancer drugs aimed at cancer vulnerabilities.



ABOUT SENGINE PRECISION MEDICINE: Founded in 2015, SEngine Precision Medicine is a privately-held biotech startup based in Seattle, WA and founded to identify and develop the next generation of targeted cancer drugs. Discover more at SengineMedicine.com and follow the latest news from SEngine on Twitter at @SEngineMedicine and on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Eric Schudiske SEngine Precision Medicine 2063103597 eric@s2spr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.