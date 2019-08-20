Selligent Marketing Cloud Reports 60 Percent Year-Over-Year Growth in Global SaaS Bookings

Company Continues Consistent Global Acceleration with Broader Client Base and Partner Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud, today reported 60 percent year-over-year (YOY) growth in its global software-as-a-service (SaaS) bookings. Acceleration in North America has been particularly strong, with YOY bookings growth at 159 percent. The company’s strong new logo performance in the first half of the year adds world-class brands such as PUMA , TI Media (formerly Time, Inc. UK), and Lindblad Expeditions to its global client portfolio. With ongoing product innovations , an expanded partner ecosystem that includes industry leaders like Genesys , and a strong go-to-market team, Selligent is poised for continued growth.



“We’ve had an incredible first half of 2019 with key investments in both our product and people. Last year’s focus was on the relaunch of our brand and platform; this year is all about enabling our clients to truly innovate on how they relate with consumers,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “Our consistent growth would not have been possible without our talented team and partners who understand the critical challenges that brands face today. This know-how, together with our intelligent marketing platform, enable businesses to deliver the seamless, personalized experiences that today’s connected consumers demand.”

Selligent has remained true to its trusted partner heritage with partners influencing close to 50 percent of bookings. To address the growing market need to deliver a fully connected customer experience (CX) across marketing, sales and service, Selligent expanded its technology and CX partner ecosystem this year to add Acqueon , Servion and TTEC , in addition to Genesys .

In the last six months, Selligent has also introduced product enhancements that include Custom Channels , Advanced Journey Components , deeper CRM integrations and a more robust AI engine – all designed to empower marketers to deliver flexible omnichannel campaign orchestration. These innovations were a catalyst to Selligent receiving the MarTech Breakthrough Award for the second year in a row, a program that recognizes standout marketing technology around the world. The company was also named a finalist for the ClickZ Marketing Technology Awards 2019 for Best Personalization Campaign with Opel NL.

Selligent’s success and heritage in Europe has provided deep experience in supporting data privacy and compliance. The company continues to beef up its already strong data security certifications, successfully completing its SOC 2 Type 2 Audit in the U.S. and attaining an HDS certification provided by the health ministry of France. Earlier this year, Selligent launched a first-of-its kind Consumer Information Management tool, arming clients with a self-service interface to support consumer privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ) and California’s Consumer Privacy Act ( CCPA ).

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

Media Contact:

Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications

Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.