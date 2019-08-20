TaylorMade Expands Its Use of Domo in Japan to Support its Global Culture of Innovation

World-renowned golf equipment manufacturer leverages real-time data and Domo to advance its digital transformation initiatives across its entire Japanese operations

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), announced today that TaylorMade, a leading manufacturer of high-performance golf equipment based in Carlsbad, California, has expanded its use of Domo from the United States to its entire Japanese operations. This also includes the expansion of the Domo platform across Asia Pacific to build stronger relationships between employees in the region and other global offices, and help drive its business forward.



With one of the strongest athlete portfolios in golf and a business based on industry-leading golf performance products, TaylorMade sought a solution that could process and automate large amounts of data about its business, and also promote collaboration around real-time data insights.

Before Domo, capturing and organizing the vast amounts of data consumed a lot of TaylorMade’s resources, leaving little time for analysis. Additionally, there was no effective way for decision-makers and front-line employees to efficiently access relevant business data. As a result, the company couldn’t fully leverage its data and people or respond quickly to market opportunities.

With Domo, all of TaylorMade’s key retail metrics – including market, store traffic, retail sales and inventory – from 21 locations across Japan are brought together into a single platform where decision makers can easily view, analyze and collaborate from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. By doing so, TaylorMade empowers all store employees, from management to part-time staff, with the real-time data they need to make more timely decisions and take actions that make positive impacts on the business.

“Our store employees check Domo every day and now understand how to leverage data to better perform their jobs, making it infinitely easier for them to strategize and take action,” said Michiro Ohno, director of retail at TaylorMade Japan. “We have also gained a better understanding of our customers not only on paper, but also at the store level, which has led to increased sales across the country.”

Following the successful implementation of Domo in its retail locations, TaylorMade adopted Domo company-wide in Japan, using the power of the Domo platform to improve employee workstyles and optimize its wholesale business, and garner more advanced sales insights. TaylorMade is also currently deploying the platform across Asia Pacific to build stronger relationships between employees in the region and other global offices.

“At TaylorMade, innovation goes beyond creating ground-breaking, quality products. Innovation also incorporates the way we interact with and service our customers as well as the technology and training we use to support our people. Domo supports our innovative culture by connecting our employees and digitally transforming our business,” said Iori Yoshida, business analyst at TaylorMade Japan.

