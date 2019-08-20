Health Advocate Awarded Patents for Innovative Software Powering Integrated Health and Benefits Services

State-of-the-art CRM system improves efficiency and engages members at the point of contact

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado’s Health Advocate , a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation and integrated benefits programs, announced today that it has been granted three U.S. patents for the technology behind its state-of-the art customer relationship management (CRM) and case tracking system, MemPHIS (Member Personal Health Information System). MemPHIS was purpose-built by Health Advocate to support its entire suite of fully integrated products and programs while optimizing their impact on health outcomes and medical costs.



“Since its introduction, MemPHIS has been a game changer for Health Advocate because it allows us to fully and seamlessly integrate our many member-facing and care management programs into one platform,” said Matt Yost, President of Health Advocate. “Winning these patents demonstrates the innovative structure and capabilities of MemPHIS while signifying its uniqueness in the health and benefits industry.”

Health and benefits programs are most successful when they blend integrated solutions and a high-tech/high-touch approach. MemPHIS has made this a reality by providing an integrated environment in which all user benefit information is assimilated and accessible at the time of an employee’s call or online contact.

The first granted patent covers the technology in MemPHIS that automatically opens a member’s health and benefits profile when they contact Health Advocate, enabling the Personal Health Advocate to immediately begin assisting the member in ways that are personalized to their medical history and any gaps in care that may need to be addressed. Advocates can track details of the member’s benefits, recent interactions with Health Advocate staff, and the status of any open cases, enabling them to efficiently respond to questions and proactively coach the member to take additional steps to improve their health.

The second and third patents apply to the transfer and conferencing capabilities within MemPHIS that allow member and case information to be automatically transferred to the receiving advocate. In Health Advocate’s collaborative environment, multiple Personal Health Advocates may participate in a case behind the scenes. These features allow our staff to share information seamlessly so that our clinical professionals and claims and benefits experts can all contribute to the case. These same capabilities will be featured in the upcoming chat capability being introduced later this year.

For more than 18 years, Health Advocate has provided integrated clinical and benefit solutions to companies and organizations seeking ways to improve medical outcomes, enhance employee well-being and save money on healthcare costs. As demonstrated by these three patents, MemPHIS improves efficiencies and greatly enhances the impact of the data Health Advocate collects. The system’s architecture ensures that all information is secure and available in one place, resulting in seamless service and an improved member experience.

About Intrado’s Health Advocate:

Intrado’s Health Advocate makes healthcare easier for over 12,000 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com .

