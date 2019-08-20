Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman Honored with Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award

Tullman recognized for transforming the healthcare experience for people living with chronic conditions



Fellow 2019 Laureates include Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, J.K. Rowling, and Wendy Abrams

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Livongo announced that Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman will be honored with a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award for his career focused on improving the safety, empathy, and efficiency of our healthcare system. The awards ceremony will be held on December 12, 2019 at the New York Hilton in Manhattan.

The Ripple of Hope Award celebrates leaders of the international business, entertainment, and activist communities who have demonstrated a commitment to social change. Past honorees include President Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Bono, George Clooney, and Robert F. Smith. Each honoree reflects Robert Kennedy’s passion for equality, justice, basic human rights, and his belief that we all must strive to "make gentle the life of this world.”

As the Founder and Executive Chairman of Livongo, Tullman has built the leading consumer-first digital health company focused on empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. His efforts to, for the first time at scale, bring together health and technology, have created a new category of Applied Health Signals, blending everything we love about consumer technology companies with the care and empathy so critical in health. Through a combination of data science, behavior enablement, and clinical impact, Livongo offers Members consumer-friendly solutions and personalized insights that make it easier to stay healthy. The Livongo approach has demonstrated that it can deliver better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

“When my son Sam was diagnosed with diabetes more than 17 years ago, I promised him that I would do everything in my power to help find a cure for diabetes and make it easier to stay healthy until we do. But as I learned about diabetes and its devastating impact on so many people, especially those who are under-resourced, it became about much more than Sam. Our vision was about creating a new kind of experience for people with chronic conditions that put them back in charge of their health and care. I am honored and humbled to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award on behalf of Sam and all people living with chronic conditions as we continue to work together to fulfill that promise,” said Tullman. “While we have made great progress in advocacy, research, and creating solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to live their best lives, but we are not yet finished. With 147 million people living with chronic conditions in the United States alone, we have more work to do to ensure we eradicate one of the largest societal epidemics today.”

Before Livongo, Tullman spend more than two decades building and implementing technology-enabled solutions that revolutionized healthcare. As the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allscripts, Tullman built one of the leading providers of electronic health records, practice management, and e-prescribing solutions. During his tenure, Tullman helped create the first ever free e-prescribing software, used to write millions of prescriptions every year, and helped eliminate thousands of injuries and deaths caused by prescription errors.

In addition, Tullman is the Managing Partner of 7wire Ventures, an early-stage venture firm focused on investing in disruptive, consumer-focused companies that improve both health and care.

A strong proponent of philanthropy, Tullman serves as a Director Emeritus to the International Board of JDRF and as a Board member of the American Diabetes Association.

“As Director Emeritus, Glen brings a unique passion to JDRF and to the diabetes community as a whole,” said JDRF President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D. “He brings more than simple donations, guidance, and support to our organization. Glen has truly dedicated his life to furthering the healthcare experience for people living with diabetes, and I know his impact will be felt for generations to come.”

As the author of, On Our Terms: Empowering the New Health Consumer , Tullman proposes new solutions to address the chronic-condition epidemic facing our country.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions.

Media Contact:

John Hallock

Press@livongo.com

617-615-7712

Investor Contact:

Alex Hughes

Investor-relations@livongo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9cf00d9-df17-4364-9c03-618668815db6





Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman Glen Tullman, Livongo Founder and Executive Chairman



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.