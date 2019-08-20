Mission Named to Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2019 List of Best Places to Work in LA

With 31% employee growth, a 661% rise in business year-over-year, and a focus on collaboration and company culture, Mission honored as one of the top 100 employers in Los Angeles

This 13th annual Best Places to Work in Los Angeles survey and awards program, created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and research firm Best Companies Group , identifies and honors the 100 best employers in Los Angeles that are setting trends to redefine the employee experience while benefiting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

Companies from across the county entered a two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part, accounting for approximately 25% of the total evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

Mission is a quickly scaling cloud services provider that achieved 661% overall business growth over the past year. With a coast-to-coast presence, Mission has its West Coast headquarters in Los Angeles – where it has been rapidly adding employees across various business, technical, and support roles to match customer demand. Mission’s business growth in Southern California is driven by a customer base representing a breadth of industries, with particularly swift growth among industries concentrated in the Los Angeles area, such as Media & Entertainment .

Mission actively nurtures its roots in Los Angeles as a contributor to the AWS Educate program, through which Mission helps shape the curriculum of a one-year cloud computing certificate program available at 19 participating Los Angeles community colleges. The program trains students in AWS and prepares them for careers in cloud computing. Relatedly, Mission has partnered with AWS Educate to launch its 2019 Cloud Computing Internship Program , onboarding graduates of the cloud computing certificate program to gain real-world, on-the-job experience at Mission’s Los Angeles office.

The Best Place to Work in Los Angeles honor adds to Mission’s 2019 accolades for the quality of its workplace leadership and culture. Mission was also recently recognized with four Comparably Awards – an awards program that considers anonymous feedback from employees at 50,000 U.S. companies – winning awards for Best Leadership Teams, Best Companies for Professional Development, Best CEOs as Rated by Diverse Employees, and Best CEOs as Rated by Female Employees.

“The environment we cultivate for our Los Angeles-based employees – and at our offices across the country – continues to set us apart in how we can successfully recruit and retain talented people that are also great to work alongside,” said Karoline Saffi, Vice President, People & Culture, Mission. “It’s that talent and our supportive culture that drives the remarkable growth Mission continues to experience. We’re thrilled to receive this recognition from the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the AWS Cloud. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

