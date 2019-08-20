BairesDev is selected among Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

This list distinguishes the technology solutions company’s three-year revenue growth of 792 percent

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev , a software outsourcing company founded in 2009, was listed on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies and has featured renowned brands such as Microsoft, Dell, and LinkedIn.

With a 3-year growth rate of 792%, BairesDev was ranked as a Top IT System Development company among its industry peers. Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s CEO, stated “It is an honor to have been selected together with other thriving businesses. We celebrate this distinction renewing our commitment to delivering innovative, effective and customer-centric solutions.”

BairesDev offers end-to-end delivery of technology solutions through Delivery Teams, Extended Teams, and Custom Software Solutions models. The company works with top-talented engineering teams that specialize in the latest technologies and have vast experience working for major clients like Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, and Google, across all industries.

ABOUT BAIRESDEV

We are the fastest growing Technology Solutions company in Latin America, with offices across the main cities in LATAM and the US. We have the largest applicant pool in the industry with over 145.000 Software Engineers applying to work with us each year, from which we hire only the Top 1% IT Talent through a rigorous staffing method. This is how we create solid teams of 100% bilingual veteran developers.

We work providing end-to-end delivery for companies of all sizes, from startups to some of the biggest companies in the world, leading projects for Google, Sirius XM, Volkswagen, Groupon, IBM & Viacom, among others.

For more information visit www.bairesdev.com

press@bairesdev.com



