4C Announces Appointment of Lisa Mogensen as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C , a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced that Lisa Mogensen has been appointed as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mogensen is overseeing the company's financial planning and reporting, legal, accounting, tax, and treasury functions. Brent Dobsch, who had been handling those duties as 4C CFO, has been named CFO and COO at Kinetiq after 4C acquired a stake and jointly created the new company, combining iQ Media and Teletrax.



“We are very pleased to have Lisa join our leadership team and immensely grateful for the results Brent delivered during his tenure at 4C,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C Insights. "Lisa is the consummate change manager who combines integrity, global experience, and strategic knowledge to drive business performance and revenue. Meanwhile, Brent’s leadership will ensure Kinetiq is truly equipped to capitalize on its potential as the world’s largest TV intelligence network.”

Mogensen brings nearly three decades of experience in financial and operating management for public and private companies. She began her career in investment banking ultimately switching to media with such notable companies as News Corp. and NBC (while under GE ownership). Mogensen was named CFO of TheStreet and then CFO of Forbes Digital. Subsequently, she moved on to be an innovative CFO across multiple industries including technology, SaaS, big data, e-commerce, luxury, media, and professional services.

"I've admired 4C for years and it’s evident to me that the company has an incredible value, engaged clients, and a strategic team with their eyes set on innovation. I'm excited to join at this time of dramatic momentum behind the business," said Mogensen. "I'm looking forward to partnering with 4C’s leadership team to enhance the company's financial and operational standing, and build on its growth."

“The 4C financial practice is in great hands with Lisa and the talented team we’ve built over the years,” said Dobsch. “Looking ahead, I’m thrilled to be partnering with Kevin Kohn, CEO of Kinetiq, to bring a solution to the market that broadcasters, brands, agencies, and software companies have been clamoring for. The outlook for both of these companies couldn’t be stronger and I feel fortunate to be a contributor.”

About 4C

4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C ™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables unified audiences, activation, and analytics on linear television, social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

