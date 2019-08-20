Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Prime Minister

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Monday with HE Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hassan Ali Khayre, during His Excellency's visit to Somalia.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations as well as issues of common concern.

HE Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti attended the meeting.

In a press conference following the meeting, HE Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and HE Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport of Somalia Maryan Aweys Jama announced the State of Qatar's investment in Hobyo port in order to support the sisterly Republic of Somalia and develop and strengthen relations between the two countries.

HE Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport of Somalia Maryan Aweys stressed that the launch of the Hobyo port construction project will create jobs for citizens and contribute to the country's economy.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.