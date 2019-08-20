Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Is Expected to Reach $5.07 Billion by 2025

Rise in the number of ESRD patients, increase in the prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, benefits of peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation propel the growth of the global peritoneal dialysis market. The Asia-Pacific region would hit the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during 2017–2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global peritoneal dialysis market was estimated at $3.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit at $5.07 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in the number of ESRD patients, rise in the incidence of diabetes & hypertension, benefits of peritoneal dialysis over hemodialysis, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation drive the growth of the global peritoneal dialysis market. On the other hand, complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and its poor demand in underdeveloped countries check the growth to some extent. However, surge in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and growth prospects in the emerging markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) to dominate till 2025-

Based on treatment type, the continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) segment, on the other hand, is anticipated register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during 2017–2025.

The peritoneal dialysis solutions to lead the trail throughout the study period-

Based on product, the peritoneal dialysis solutions segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is predicted to retain its top status till 2025. Simultaneously, the devices segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the estimated period.

North America generated the highest share in 2018-

Based on geography, North America held the highest market revenue in 2018, accounting for nearly of the total share. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would hit the fastest CAGR of 6.9% through 2017–2025.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global peritoneal dialysis market report include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd., Cook Inc., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Terumo Corp., KGaA, Medionics International, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Newsol Technologies Inc., Poly Medicure Limited, and Baxter International Inc.These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

