Driven Launches Weedwaves, a Free Membership to Cannabis Industry Consumers, Product Manufacturers and Key Influencers

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Deliveries Inc. (DRVD) the online cannabis sales platform, marketing services and home delivery leader announced today that it has founded the industry's first ever free membership that provides members discounts on products and services that consumers buy on a daily basis and not just cannabis products!



“Weedwaves”, is a mobile application which is available for free download from the Google Play Store provides access to cannabis industry news, discounts and product information from leading producers as well as partnered brands of Driven. The service allows users to stay up to date on relevant news, follow a consolidated social feed from major influencers, get detailed product information, find cannabis related discounts and access nationwide savings at more than 300,000 merchants.

“Our customers work hard for their money, and we wanted to produce a tool to help them purchase more efficiently, while educating them about what we at Driven are doing,” stated, Mr. Christian Schenk, CEO of Driven Deliveries, Inc. “We felt that providing them access to additional savings on things they buy everyday will provide more value and separate us from the other industry apps available to consumers.”

The discount network includes both national as well as local merchants in the restaurant, entertainment, hospitality, movies, sports and services categories and of course we also provide access to great cannabis deals which are powered by our retail brand, Ganjarunner. The membership will be expanded in Q4 to include those who use iOS / Apple devices as well as include added functionality that will help consumers track purchases, manage deliveries and earn rewards for participation such as providing a rating or review on a product Driven has made the decision that all online merchants and delivery companies can participate and offer the benefits to their customers by integrating to soon to be published API’s.

Mr. Schenk continued, “We wanted to produce a solution for the industry, not just our customers. The constraints in communicating in this industry are aggressive and it creates a disconnect between providers and consumers. Weedwaves is about free access to all - not just consumers. Driven wants our competitors to leverage this value and offer the membership to their benefit as the more great content that gets published the more informed the consumer can be, the more loyalty we can build the more cost we can remove from the industry and the more rewards and value we can produce the better the membership.”

Weedwaves LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Driven Deliveries Inc. For information on how to partner with or follow Weedwaves, visit www.weedwaves.com and signup.

About Driven

Driven Deliveries, Inc. is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

