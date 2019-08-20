Stitch Fix Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019 ended August 3, 2019 after market close on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Mike Smith, President and COO, and Paul Yee, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (786) 789-4772, passcode 6009320.



A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 6009320. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients’ homes. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit http://www.stitchfix.com.





Contact: David Pearce IR@stitchfix.com



