Global Nutraceuticals Market Assessment 2019: Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers, and Key Trends

The total global market is anticipated to grow from about $209 billion in 2017 to $373 billion in 2025.
Packaging styles, similar to those in the pharma and food & beverage industries, are moving away from rigid plastic & glass containers and toward portable stick packs & flexible pouches.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Nutraceutical Market Overview
- Market Share & Growth Drivers
- 2018 U.S. Nutraceutical Market
- Global Trends in Nutraceuticals
- Spotlight: CBD (Cannabidiol)
- Flashback to 2012
- Nutraceutical Packaging Machinery: Key Takeaways
- Nutraceutical Packaging: Key Takeaways
2. Detailed Findings
- Nutraceutical Market Size
- The U.S.
- Global
- Global Nutraceutical Trends
- Asia
- Europe
- US Nutraceutical Trends
- Supplements
- Functional Foods
- Functional Beverages
- Retailers
- Mainstream CBD (Cannabidiol)
- New CBD Products & Formats
- CBD Packaging
- Personalization
- Nutraceutical Packaging Machinery Trends
- Usage
- Easy Open
- Innovation
- Sustainability
- Shrink Sleeves
- Materials
- eCommerce
- Pouches
- Regulatory Concerns
3. Appendix
- Respondent Demographics
- References and Sources
