Global Nutraceuticals Market Assessment 2019: Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers, and Key Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Nutraceuticals Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total global market is anticipated to grow from about $209 billion in 2017 to $373 billion in 2025.

Packaging styles, similar to those in the pharma and food & beverage industries, are moving away from rigid plastic & glass containers and toward portable stick packs & flexible pouches.

Find out what your customers typically require for packaging of vitamins & supplements and functional foods & beverages by downloading this 2019 Nutraceuticals Market Assessment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Nutraceutical Market Overview

Market Share & Growth Drivers

2018 U.S. Nutraceutical Market

Global Trends in Nutraceuticals

Spotlight: CBD (Cannabidiol)

Flashback to 2012

Nutraceutical Packaging Machinery: Key Takeaways

Nutraceutical Packaging: Key Takeaways

2. Detailed Findings

Nutraceutical Market Size The U.S. Global

Global Nutraceutical Trends Asia Europe

US Nutraceutical Trends Supplements Functional Foods Functional Beverages Retailers Mainstream CBD (Cannabidiol) New CBD Products & Formats CBD Packaging Personalization

Nutraceutical Packaging Machinery Trends Usage Easy Open Innovation Sustainability Shrink Sleeves Materials eCommerce Pouches Regulatory Concerns



3. Appendix

Respondent Demographics

References and Sources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtt50d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.