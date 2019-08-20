There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,155 in the last 365 days.

Global Nutraceuticals Market Assessment 2019: Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers, and Key Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Nutraceuticals Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total global market is anticipated to grow from about $209 billion in 2017 to $373 billion in 2025.

Packaging styles, similar to those in the pharma and food & beverage industries, are moving away from rigid plastic & glass containers and toward portable stick packs & flexible pouches.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

  • Nutraceutical Market Overview
  • Market Share & Growth Drivers
  • 2018 U.S. Nutraceutical Market
  • Global Trends in Nutraceuticals
  • Spotlight: CBD (Cannabidiol)
  • Flashback to 2012
  • Nutraceutical Packaging Machinery: Key Takeaways
  • Nutraceutical Packaging: Key Takeaways

2. Detailed Findings

  • Nutraceutical Market Size
    • The U.S.
    • Global
  • Global Nutraceutical Trends
    • Asia
    • Europe
  • US Nutraceutical Trends
    • Supplements
    • Functional Foods
    • Functional Beverages
    • Retailers
    • Mainstream CBD (Cannabidiol)
    • New CBD Products & Formats
    • CBD Packaging
    • Personalization
  • Nutraceutical Packaging Machinery Trends
    • Usage
    • Easy Open
    • Innovation
    • Sustainability
    • Shrink Sleeves
    • Materials
    • eCommerce
    • Pouches
    • Regulatory Concerns

3. Appendix

  • Respondent Demographics
  • References and Sources

