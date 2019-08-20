Restoration Robotics® Announces the ARTAS iX™ System to be Featured on the Good Day New York Show

Dr. Michael B. Wolfeld Highlights the ARTAS iX™ System

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)(“Restoration Robotics”), a global leader in robotic hair restoration, today announced that Dr. Michael B. Wolfeld, MD, FACS will be a guest on the WNYW Fox 5’s Good Day New York show, highlighting the ARTAS iX™ System, Tuesday, August 20, 2019.



Dr. Wolfeld is a nationally recognized hair restoration expert who is double board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. He is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and has been named to the New York Times list of Super Doctors from 2014-2019, as well as the Castle Connelly list of “Top Doctors in America” from 2017- 2019. Dr. Wolfeld has previously demonstrated the ARTAS iX system on the Dr. Oz Show and the Today Show on NBC.

Dr. Wolfeld stated, “The ARTAS iX System has revolutionized the entire hair restoration procedure. This technology provides me the most advanced form of treatment available in the market today so I can efficiently and effectively treat my patients.”

Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, commented, “We are excited to continue our partnership with world-class physician Dr. Wolfeld to help educate the physician community on the practice benefits that the ARTAS iX system provides. We believe this ground-breaking system fundamentally alters practice workflow dynamics and provides significant value to our physician partners.”

