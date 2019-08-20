Jean Martineau President and CEO of Dynacor Gold Mines, Inc. is Featured in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) today announced that Company President and CEO, Jean Martineau is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.

The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/8-16-19-smallcapvoice-interview-dynacor-gold-mines-inc-dngdf/.

Jean Martineau, President and CEO of Dynacor called into SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model for the Corporation, the recent milestones for the company in 2019, and the operational goals for the remainder of 2019. Recently, Dynacor announced a new ASM (artisanal small-scale miners) plan to increase production to an annualized rate of 88-92,000 of gold. The Corporation is forecasting to produce 44-46,000 ounces of gold in the 2nd half of 2019, a 30% increase from the first half. Dynacor generated its best June on record with ore purchases amounting to 8,500 tons. Following through into July 2019, the Corporation then reported a new all-time record-breaking month of purchased mineralized material. Dynacor purchased just over 10,000 tons.

In the interview, Jean Martineau stated, “As a company, we began with our share buyback program in the spring of 2018 and we have renewed that buyback program here in 2019. At the same time, in our core business, we are increasing production and our forecast for the second half of 2019 is much improved.”

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend paying gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through the processing of ore purchased from small scale artisanal miners. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2018, Dynacor produced 81,314 ounces of gold, a yearly best and 1.8% increase as compared with 2017 (79,897 ounces).

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its ‘’PX Impact’’ gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors are paying a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX Impact gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects to our small-scale artisanal miner's communities.

Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

Shares outstanding: 39,060,705

For more information, please contact: Dynacor

Dale Nejmeldeen

Director, Shareholder Relations

Dynacor

T: (604) 492-0099 | M: (604) 562-1348

E: nejmeldeen@dynacor.com

SmallCapVoice.com:

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.