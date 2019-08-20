IQS Appoints Eric Morris as Head of Product Management

Quality management veteran to accelerate product strategy and innovation

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQS, a Cority company and leading provider of enterprise quality management software (QMS), today announced the appointment of Eric Morris as Head of Product Management. With more than 10 years of product strategy and development experience at prominent QMS software vendors, Morris will lead the strategic vision, design, and development of the IQS Trubox™ platform, with a strong emphasis on supplier collaboration and industry modernization.



“Eric is a proven product leader and quality management expert and will play a critical role in driving continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Ryan Magee, Managing Director, IQS. “We’re pleased to welcome Eric to the team and look forward to leveraging his expertise as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Morris joins IQS from Limelight, where as Head of Product Management, he was responsible for design direction and platform vision. Prior to that, Morris spent over 10 years holding various senior positions across Product Management, Strategy, and Professional Services with several leading EHS and Quality Management software providers.

“This market demands modern solutions to modern quality challenges and the team at IQS is uniquely poised to deliver because of their passion for technology and commitment to customer success,” said Eric Morris. “I am excited to join the team and community of engaged users and look forward to leading the next phase of growth and industry transformation.”

About IQS | a Cority Company

Building on 30+ years of experience, IQS is modern, enterprise-grade quality management software designed to help our customers ensure compliance and bring the highest quality products to market. Designed to automate the mundane and make difficult tasks easy, IQS delivers tangible results and cost savings through efficient workflow routing and extensive integrations. As a SaaS platform, IQS provides the availability and security demanded by today’s enterprises. For more information, visit www.iqs.com .

Contact:

IQS | a Cority Company

media@cority.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.