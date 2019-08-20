Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 12

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results before market on Thursday, September 12, 2019.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.



Live conference call: 844-875-6915 (domestic) or 412-317-6711 (international)



Conference call replay available through September 19, 2019: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)



Replay access code: 10134140



Live and archived webcast: ir.duluthtrading.com



Duluth Trading is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10134140 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.



The second quarter 2019 earnings release can be accessed at ir.duluthtrading.com before market on Thursday, September 12, 2019.



About Duluth Trading



Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www. duluthtrading.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Donni Case (310) 622-8224

Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Duluth@finprofiles.com







