AMAG Pharmaceuticals Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today announced that the Board of Directors of AMAG approved inducement awards to a new employee of (i) an option to purchase 16,700 shares of common stock and (ii) 8,500, restricted stock units. The option will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of AMAG’s common stock on the grant date and will be exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of August 19, 2019 (the grant date). The option will have a ten-year term and be subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the option will be granted. The restricted stock units will vest in three equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date and will be subject to the restricted stock unit agreement pursuant to which the restricted stock units will be granted. These equity awards will be granted without stockholder approval as inducements material to the employee entering into employment with AMAG in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women's health.

