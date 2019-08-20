Silverline and Ringlead Join Forces to Drive Better Business Outcomes for Customers

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Partner with expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries, today announced a strategic partnership with RingLead, a market leader in end-to-end data management. The partnership enables Silverline and RingLead to drive greater results for customers by ensuring implementations are complemented with high-quality customer data necessary to drive business results.

The partnership stems from a shared vision of the undeniable role high-quality data plays in revenue generation, and comes at a time when businesses increasingly need technical and strategic assistance along their digital transformation journey. For Silverline, the partnership with RingLead provides a true data management solution to bolster the client journey with Salesforce — from data deduplication and data standardization to data enrichment and beyond. In addition to better serving clients with the combination of Silverline’s technical and strategic Salesforce expertise, and RingLead’s complete data quality platform, Silverline is also using RingLead for its internal Salesforce instance as a deduplication tool.

“What’s most exciting about the partnership with RingLead is our ability to recommend a robust cloud-based solution that allows our clients to easily deduplicate and continuously protect their data in Salesforce, “ said Kai Hsiung, Chief Growth Officer of Silverline. “Being able to count on a partner is as important as having a good product, and RingLead provides both.”

“Businesses are becoming increasingly aware of the role high-quality customer intelligence plays in scalability, but they don’t always know where to start with their data,” said Russ Artzt, Executive Chairman of RingLead. “Partnering with Silverline enables RingLead to reach businesses at a time when data is first on their mind — during the implementation and adoption phases. Silverline exceeds at implementation due to their stellar team and areas of expertise — and we come in and support all that they do with clean, complete data that will help clients see the greatest ROI on their investment.”

About Silverline

Silverline creates unique digital experiences that transform the way our clients do business. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, Silverline leverages best practices acquired through 1,200+ implementations, with significant expertise in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. Our Industry solution focus combines Strategic Advisory, technical implementation, and ongoing Managed Services to enable organizations to achieve maximum value with the Salesforce platform. Additionally, Silverline offers CalendarAnything, a popular AppExchange application, and industry-proven Fullforce-certified accelerators.

About RingLead

Adopted by more than 600 customers across the globe, RingLead consolidates all core data management processes, from lead generation and data deduplication to data protection and enrichment, into a single unified SaaS platform, powering the effectiveness of CRMs and Marketing Automation Systems like Salesforce, Marketo, SugarCRM and Pardot. RingLead’s innovative partner ecosystem aligns growing businesses with RingLead’s scalable data management technology to allow businesses to discover higher returns on sales and marketing investments.

Jiordan Castle jiordan.castle@silverlinecrm.com



