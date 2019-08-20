Worldwide Isosorbide Market Insights & Forecasts (2019-2025): Polyurethane & PIS are the Fastest Growing Applications; Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% & 8.8%, Respectively

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isosorbide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Polycarbonate, PEIT, Polyurethane), By End Use (Resins & Polymers, Additives), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global isosorbide market size is expected to reach USD 703.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.



Rising health and environmental concerns regarding use of synthetic products, such as petroleum derived products, is estimated to fuel demand over the coming years.



Rising capacity of bio-based plastics in Asia-Pacific, strong regulatory support for bio-based products, and stable demand from additives industry are the factors estimated to boost product demand in future. However, isosorbide made from starch is an eco-friendly option to synthetic polymers and this is a key trend estimated to continue influencing demand over the next few years.



Traditionally, Asia-Pacific emerged as a dominant regional market owing to low raw material and labor cost. In addition, growing focus of the chemical industry on bio-based products is estimated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, isosorbide has been identified as an emerging bio-based platform chemical by the U.S. Department of Energy.



Major chemical companies such as Mitsubishi Chemicals and SK Chemicals have been focusing on production of polymers based on isosorbide. Further, market players are concentrating on expansion of business across the globe to gain high market share in the global industry. Extensive R&D in the field and requirement to develop product differentiation leads to high levels of competition in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The PEIT segment dominated overall market in 2018 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% in the projected period owing to enhanced heat resilience.

Polyurethane and PIS are the fastest growing applications and are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% and 8.8% respectively owing to properties like low polydispersity, high thermal stability, and glass transition temperature.

Resins and polymers remained the leading end-use industry owing to increasing interest of polymer industries in bio-based products and the presence of key manufacturers.

Additives are estimated to expand at the fastest pace with a revenue-based CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period owing to strict policy regarding toxic nature of BPA and rising concern regarding toxic impacts of synthetic chemicals along with commercialization of bio-based isosorbide.

France-based Roquette has been investing heavily in developing and commercializing isosorbide on a large scale and also tied up with Mitsubishi Chemicals to manufacture polycarbonate using isosorbide.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Isosorbide Market Penetration vs. Growth Matrix

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Stages of Value Chain

3.3.2. Key Vendors

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Drivers - Impact Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint - Impact Analysis

3.4.3. Market Challenges

3.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Industry Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Socio-economic Analysis

3.7.2. Politico-legal Analysis

3.7.3. Porter's Analysis



Chapter 4. Isosorbide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Segment Introduction, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

4.3. Polycarbonate

4.4. Polyurethane

4.5. Polyester Polyisosorbide

4.6. Isosorbide Diesters

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Isosorbide Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-Use Segment Introduction, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Resins & Polymers

5.3. Additives

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Isosorbide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Segment Introduction, 2018 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn09ao

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.