Worldwide Heating Equipment Markets to 2025 - $48+ Billion Opportunity Analysis with Danfoss, United Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand, Lennox Intl, Johnson Controls, and Bosch Dominating

The global heating equipment market size is expected to reach USD 48.58 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.4%.



The market is expected to be driven by the government mandates and incentives provided on energy-efficient solutions through initiatives, such as Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design. Growing spending in construction sector coupled with repair and replacement activities for the existing systems are anticipated to drive the demand for energy-efficient heating solutions.



The construction industries in Europe and North America are focused on building sustainable and efficient structures, which is expected to drive the demand for such systems. Moreover, development of energy-efficient solutions owing to technological upgradation will significantly augment the market growth over the forecast years.



Water and large space heating requirement in U.S. is also projected to fuel market expansion. In addition, rapidly expanding automotive sector is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced heating solutions in the country.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The furnaces product segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising product demand due to low maintenance and installation costs.

The heat pumps segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast years.

Europe led the market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its leading position over the estimated period due to rapid industrialization and demand for energy-efficient solutions as a result of stringent regulatory framework.

Some of the major companies include Danfoss, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Lennox International, Johnson Controls, and Robert Bosch.

Companies work continuously with their supply base to ensure sourcing of quality raw materials at reasonable prices and pursue cost reductions through strategies, such as consolidating purchases, bidding among potential suppliers, and global strategic sourcing.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Raw material trend

3.5 Regulatory framework

3.6 Market dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Favorable government policies

3.6.1.2 Growing construction activities

3.6.1.3 Increasing demand for energy efficient solutions

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High cost of installation

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1 Supplier Power

3.7.1.2 Buyer Power

3.7.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Heating Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Market size forecasts and trend analysis by product, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Heating Equipment Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Market size forecasts and trend analysis by application, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Heating Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Regional movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Market size forecasts & trend analysis by region, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.4 North America

6.5 Europe

6.6 Asia Pacific

6.7 Central & South America

6.8 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor landscape

7.2 Competitive environment

7.3 Company market positioning

7.4 Strategy framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Danfoss

8.2 United Technologies Corporation

8.3 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

8.4 Lennox International Inc.

8.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

8.6 Johnson Controls Inc.

8.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.8 Honeywell International Inc.

8.9 Uponor Corporation

8.10 Emerson Electric



