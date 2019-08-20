Worldwide Smart Glass Markets, 2019 to 2025 - Key Players are AGC, Corning, DuPont de Nemours, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glass Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (SPD, PDLC, Liquid Crystal, Electrochromic), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Architectural, Transportation), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart glass market size is expected to reach USD 9.98 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 15.2%.



Rising product demand in residential and commercial buildings for better aesthetics is expected to boost the market growth over the next six years.



Architects are widely using smart technology in new buildings, which is further expected to have a positive impact on the product demand in the architectural application sector. As smart glass is gradually replacing its conventional counterpart in the manufacturing of automobiles, aircraft, and trains, significant growth opportunities exist for manufacturers in the transportation sector.



Four prominent companies involved in the development and production of smart glass, namely Research Frontiers Inc., Vision Systems, Hitachi Chemical, and Gauzy, jointly invested for producing Suspended Particle Device (SPD)-Smart light-control film used in Electronically Dimmable Windows (EDWs) manufactured by Vision Systems. EDWs are widely used in automobiles and aircrafts. Favorable growth prospects in the construction industry, increased production of automobiles, and growing investments in infrastructure projects are factors that are propelling market growth.



Residential and commercial buildings are also getting restored and renovated to make them more energy-efficient, thereby further widening the application scope for smart glass. Electrochromic glass has proved to be an appropriate solution for buildings, such as healthcare facilities, retail spaces, and classrooms, where sunlight control is a challenge. It helps maintain access to daylight and outdoor views, which aids in quicker recovery of patients, improves emotional wellness, and increases employee productivity. Moreover, retaining daylight access can reduce a building's reliance on artificial lighting.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Electrochromic smart glass is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increased usage in commercial buildings and transportation application

Demand for smart glass in power generation application is expected to increase in the coming years due to extensive R&D in this field

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2025 as it's a relatively untapped region for manufacturers

AGC, Corning, DuPont de Nemours, and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain are some of the prominent companies in the market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Smart Glass - Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Smart Glass Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Smart Glass - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.2.1 Smart glass - New buildings/houses vs. replacement market

3.3 Smart Glass - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Surging demand for smart glass-based products

3.4.1.2 High adoption in the transportation sector

3.4.1.3 Favorable administrative initiatives for green building proposals

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 High acquisition cost of smart glass solutions

3.4.2.2 Lack of awareness

3.4.2.3 Lack of patents and adequate technical expertise

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Smart Glass - Key Company Analysis, 2015

3.8 Pricing Analysis

3.8.1 Price point comparison by technology - Liquid crystal vs. SPD vs. electrochromic

3.8.2 Price point comparison by application

3.9 Smart Glass - PESTEL Analysis

3.10 Liquid Crystal Smart Glass Technology Landscape

3.10.1 Competitive analysis by technology - SPD vs. liquid crystal vs. electrochromic

3.10.2 Liquid crystal smart glass patent scenario

3.10.2.1 Reworkable liquid crystal film manufacturing method

3.10.3 Smart glass

3.10.4 Nano smart glass system

3.10.5 Smart glass touch display input device

3.10.6 Smart photochromic chiral nematic liquid crystal window



Chapter 4 Smart Glass Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Smart Glass Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Electrochromic

4.1.2 PDLC

4.1.3 SPD

4.1.4 Thermochromic

4.1.5 Photochromic



Chapter 5 Smart Glass Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Smart Glass Market: Application movement analysis

5.1.1 Architectural

5.1.2 Transportation

5.1.3 Consumer electronics

5.1.4 Power generation



Chapter 6 Smart Glass Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Smart Glass Market Share by Region, 2015 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 MEA



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Profiles

7.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (AGC)

7.3 ChromoGenics AB

7.4 Corning Incorporated

7.5 DuPont

7.6 e-Chromic Technologies, Inc.

7.7 Gentex Corporation

7.8 Guardian Industries Corp.

7.9 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10 Innovative Glass Corporation

7.11 Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

7.12 LTI Smart Glass, Inc.

7.13 Merck KGaA

7.14 Pleotint LLC

7.15 PPG Industries, Inc.

7.16 RavenBrick LLC

7.17 Research Frontiers Inc.

7.18 SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

7.19 Saint-Gobain S.A.

7.20 Scienstry, Inc.

7.21 Smartglass International Limited

7.22 SPD Control Systems Corporation

7.23 Switch Materials Inc.

7.24 VELUX A/S

7.25 View, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oijob

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.