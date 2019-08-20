$12.6 Billion Neurostimulation Devices Market 2019-2026 - Increasing Incidence of RTAs Driving Product Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurostimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pain Management, Urinary & Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy), By Product (Spinal Cord, Deep Brain Stimulators), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurostimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 12.5%.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as migraine and epilepsy, due to unhealthy diet and lifestyle and rising geriatric population is expected to be the major growth-driving factor for the neurostimulation devices market. However, adverse effects and risks associated with neurostimulation devices and stringent regulations regarding product approval are expected to hamper the growth.



Increasing incidence of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) is another factor driving the product demand. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop new products with advance technology, such as MRI safety incorporated devices by Medtronic Inc. and minimally invasive transdermal neuromodulation technology by Neurowave Medical Technologies.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market on account of rising healthcare expenditures and rapid economic growth in emerging countries, such as India and China. Presence of unmet medical needs and untapped markets are also boosting the market growth in the region. Moreover, changing lifestyle and eating habits resulting in various lifestyle-related diseases will contribute to the growth. Increasing RTAs and resultant nerve injuries, which require neurostimulation postoperatively, are also likely to boost product demand.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

North America is estimated to lead the neurostimulation devices market over the forecast period due to rising product demand as an add-on therapy and high disposable incomes and patient awareness levels

Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and growing prevalence of target diseases, such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and incontinence, are expected to drive the market further

Spinal cord stimulation products led the market in 2018 as they were the prime neurostimulation products to be commercialized. The segment further is estimated to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period

Pain management was the dominant application segment, in terms of revenue share, in 2018 due to high prevalence of chronic pain disorders and extensive product usage for pain management

Some of the key companies are Medtronic PLC, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corp., Cyberonics, Inc., and Nevro Corp.

New product and technological development is the key business strategy followed by most of these companies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Neurostimulation Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost Structure Analysis

3.4.2 User Perspective Analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost Analysis Breakdown

3.4.4 List Of Key End Users, By Region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 TECHNOLOGY TIMELINE

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement Framework

3.6.2 Standards And Compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Growing geriatric population base

3.7.1.2 Introduction of technological advancements

3.7.1.3 Growing demand for neurostimulation devices as an add on therapy

3.7.1.4 Increasing global prevalence of chronic diseases

3.7.1.5 Growing prevalence of lifestyle induced disorders

3.7.1.6 External funding for executing research and development exercises

3.7.1.7 Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Adverse effects and risks associated with neurostimulation devices

3.7.2.2 Presence of stringent device approval regulations

3.7.2.3 Availability of external substitutes or alternative therapeutic procedures

3.7.3 Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Neurostimulation Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - PORTER'S

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology landscape

3.8.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.8.3 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.3.1 Joint ventures

3.8.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.8.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.8.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.8.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Neurostimulation Devices Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

4.3.2 Key Customers

4.3.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.4.2 Company Market Share, By Region

4.4.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.4.3.1 Market Differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies

4.5.2 Regional Network Map

4.5.3 Company Market Position Analysis

4.5.4 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Neurostimulation Devices Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Product, 2015 To 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026



Chapter 6 Neurostimulation Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Neurostimulation Devices Market, By Application, 2015 To 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts, And Trend Analyses, 2015 To 2026



Chapter 7 Neurostimulation Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.3 Market Share Analysis By Country, 2018

7.4 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2018 To 2026



Chapter 8 Company Profile

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Medtronic

8.1.2 St. Jude Medical

8.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.1.4 Cyberonics

8.1.5 Nevro Corporation

8.1.6 Neuronetics Inc.

8.1.7 Uroplasty

8.1.8 Codman & Shurtleff's

8.1.9 Intrapace



