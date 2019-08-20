True Leaf Launches New CBD Chews for the U.S. Pet Health Market

/EIN News/ -- Debuts veterinary-developed, NASC-certified CBD supplements at SuperZoo for rapidly growing pet products category

VERNON, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Leaf Brands Inc. (“True Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA), a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets, today announced the launch of its veterinarian-formulated, cannabidiol (CBD) supplements for dogs at SuperZoo 2019, North America’s premier pet industry trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



True Leaf’s CBD product line will begin rolling out on September 30, 2019, to pet retail stores in several U.S. jurisdictions and the Company’s online store at www.trueleaf.com. True Leaf’s debut CBD products in the U.S. will display the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal – one of the highest-level certifications in the pet industry.

“We are excited to launch a NASC-certified CBD product line to complement our trusted and successful hemp seed-based pet supplements,” said Darcy Bomford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf. “With the True Leaf brand already in over 3,500 stores worldwide, we are well positioned to meet the growing U.S. demand for legal, safe and effective CBD pet products, which should generate significant incremental revenue for True Leaf.”

True Leaf’s new CBD-enhanced functional chews use non-GMO, pesticide-free, broad-spectrum hemp leaf with naturally occurring CBD, in addition to the unique combination of plant-based active ingredients in the brand’s original hemp seed-based pet supplement line.

The CBD formulations were developed by a team of industry veterans with 200+ years of collective natural pet products expertise, including the prominent integrative veterinarians of the True Leaf Veterinary Advisory Board.

About True Leaf

True Leaf is a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. Inspired by the unconditional love our pets give us every day, we return that love through our wellness pet products which help maintain and protect the natural vitality of our pet companions. “Return the Love” is the purpose that drives our business and is at the heart of our values to bring happiness to pets and their owners.

www.trueleaf.com

True Leaf Broad Spectrum Hemp Leaf CBD CALMING Chews True Leaf's new CBD soft chews for dogs come in three sizes (small, medium, and large) for the smallest and largest breeds. True Leaf Broad Spectrum Hemp Leaf CBD HIP + JOINT Chews True Leaf's new CBD soft chews for dogs come in three sizes (small, medium, and large) for the smallest and largest breeds.



