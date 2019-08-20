Travelex Insurance Services recognized as ‘Best Service Partner’ at Virtuoso® Awards

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 11th consecutive year, Travelex Insurance Services graciously accepted Virtuoso’s ‘Best Service Partner’ award, an indicator of the luxury travel industry’s best travel insurance provider. The award was presented during the 31st annual Virtuoso Travel Week at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The theme of this year’s event was, ‘What’s on your wanderlist?’ The honor is especially noteworthy as only a small fraction of the travel network’s more than 1,800 partners was recognized at the event.



“Travelex Insurance Services’ notable accomplishments, including their constant innovation, exceptional knowledge and stellar service, have helped shape Virtuoso into the industry leader that it is,” Albert Herrera, senior vice president, Global Product Partnerships at Virtuoso said. “Travelex values the travel advisor channel and has forged strong and deep relationships with Virtuoso members, resulting in a unique human connection that bolsters our reputation and ultimately elevates the traveler experience.”

“Receiving the ‘Best Service Partner’ award for 11 straight years is a humbling experience that speaks to the importance of strong relationships and developing the human connection,” President of Travelex Insurance Services Michael J. Ambrose said. “Just as Virtuoso advisors expect the best for their clients, Travelex strives to be the best in the eyes of our customers as they travel and explore the world safely. We are grateful to our travel industry partners who have helped us earn this honor for over a decade now.”

Travelex Insurance Services is a leading travel insurance provider in the United States with over 55 years combined industry expertise of helping people dream, explore and travel with confidence. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Travelex Insurance Services was founded in 1996 when the Travelex Group purchased Mutual of Omaha Companies’ travel insurance distribution services. Travelex Insurance Services became a subsidiary of Cover-More Holdings USA, Inc. in November 2016, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (“ZIG”), headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Travelex Insurance Services delivers a wide range of travel protection plans through travel agencies, tour operators and at travelexinsurance.com . Plans are underwritten by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company.

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com .

Media Contacts Christine Buggy Travelex Insurance Services, Vice President of Marketing 402.505.7006 or chris.buggy@travelexinsurance.com Misty Ewing Belles Virtuoso, Managing Director, Global Public Relations 202.553.8817 or mewing@virtuoso.com



