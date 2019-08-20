United Cannabis Names Neuroscientist Gregory Gerdeman as Chief Scientific Officer

Professor Gerdeman Is Renowned For His Foundational Contributions To Understanding The Neuroprotective Properties Of Cannabis

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2019 -- United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced the appointment of Dr. Gregory Gerdeman, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Professor Gerdeman's primary focus will be supporting the Company's research efforts and expanding its A.C.T. Now Program.



Dr. Gerdeman is one of the country’s foremost authorities on the physiological actions of medical cannabis and the endocannabinoid system (ECS). His work over two decades has been funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) and National Science Foundation (NSF), and earned multiple awards for excellence from the International Cannabinoid Research Society.

His doctoral dissertation in pharmacology from Vanderbilt University was one of the first studies to discover endocannabinoids acting as “retrograde messengers” that regulate synaptic plasticity in the brain, findings that are now foundational to understanding the function of the ECS and the neuroprotective actions of cannabis. He later contributed seminal research to the field demonstrating that ECS activation mediates the “runner’s high” of aerobic exercise. For the past decade Dr. Gerdeman has progressively studied the chemical ecology and genetics of cannabis, and the extraction of cannabis biomolecules to create medicinal formulations.

Commenting on his decision to join the Company, Dr. Gerdeman stated, “I have devoted my entire career to the study of cannabis and the endocannabinoid system, and I can honestly say that in an industry where some companies are known for hyperbole, United Cannabis is the real deal. Through innovation they have built an IP portfolio that rivals much larger organizations, revenue generating product lines for both medical cannabis and hemp, proprietary compounds undergoing clinical research, and a HIPAA-compliant personalized therapy program; A.C.T. Now.”

“The science around cannabis is diverse and fast-paced. As part of United Cannabis, I have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team, and to pragmatically apply the knowledge and expertise I’ve gained in both academia and the industry, to advance the use of cannabis for patient care and wellness around the world,” Gerdeman concluded.

United Cannabis’ Chief Executive Officer, Earnest Blackmon, remarked, “We are so pleased that Greg has decided to join the Company. With expertise in the physiology of cannabinoids, neurobiology, pharmacological formulation and extraction processes, he is a perfect addition to our team, and I expect we will benefit greatly from having him onboard.”

Dr. Gerdeman’s papers have appeared in top-tier scientific journals including Nature Neuroscience and Trends in Neuroscience and have been cited well over 2,000 times in scientific literature. He is a sought-after keynote speaker within the industry and is regularly featured in traditional press including Science, National Geographic, Men’s Health, and The New York Times.

Prior to joining United Cannabis, Dr. Gerdeman served as Chief Scientific Officer for 3 Boys Farm, a vertically integrated cannabis company in the state of Florida. From 2008 to 2017 he was Assistant Professor of Biology at Eckerd College, earning tenure before departing to join the cannabis industry. He is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of South Florida College of Pharmacy, where he contributes to teaching and research on cannabinoid pharmacology.

About A.C.T. Now

The A.C.T. Now Program is a robust, holistic program offering a customized combination of 100% plant-derived Prana Bio Medicinals, nutritional guidelines, nursing support, patient education, on-site visitation and electronic medical chart management. Together, these products and services have had a profound effect on patients diagnosed with many severe illnesses.

The Program also comprises a HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based EHR (Electronic Health Records) software with an integrated patient portal. The portal has the functionality to help patients upload health records, schedule appointments, access dosing schedules and personalized cannabinoid sequencing charts and allows for real-time communication with A.C.T Now nurses and product specialists.

Contact Amy Powell, RN, BSN at nurseamy@actnowprogram.com to learn more about the A.C.T. Program, or visit our website at https://actnowprogram.com

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with state-of-the-art grow, processing, testing and production facilities in Colorado and South Carolina. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

For further information, please visit www.unitedcannabis.us .

