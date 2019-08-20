Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next-generation Organic Solar Cell, Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power.
In 2018, the global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report is a product of an exhaustive analysis of the latest trends prevalent in the industry. It contains a brief but informative overview, which gives the market definition, fundamental applications, as well as the manufacturing methods employed. For examining the intricacies of the global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell market, data experts scrutinize the competitive scene along with the latest industry trends in the key regions. In addition, the report offers the price margins of the product, paired with the risks faced by the manufacturers in the market. Other than that, it gives a comprehensive understanding of different dynamics impacting the Next-generation Organic Solar Cell market. Overall, the report provides an insight into the market situation where 2019 is the base year, and the forecast period extends until 2025.
This report focuses on the global Next-generation Organic Solar Cell status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-generation Organic Solar Cell development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ARMOR Group
AGC
Heliatek
Mitsubishi Chemical
Belectric
Henkel
Sunew
Advent Technologies Inc
Sumitomo Chemical
Toshiba
Heraeus
BASF
DisaSolar
EMD Performance Materials
Infinity PV ApS
ENI
Raynergy Tek Incorporation
NanoFlex Power Corporation
Solar Windows Technologies
Mekoprint
Kolon Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)
Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Wearable Device
Architecture & Building Integration
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 North America
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Dynamics
14 Key Findings in This Report
15 Appendix
……Continued
