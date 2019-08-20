Foundation in Accounting: 2-Day Course (Central London, United Kingdom - October 7-8, 2019) Covering Both Manual & Computerised Accounting Practices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foundation in Accounting Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The course covers a broad spectrum of Accounting and will leave you with sound foundation knowledge in the subject.

Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM



Here is a breakdown of the course:

Lesson 1: Introduction to Accounting and Book- Keeping

Lesson 2: Principle of Accounting

Lesson 3: Journal and Ledgers

Lesson 4: Trial Balance

Lesson 5: Trading Account

Lesson 6: Profit & Loss

Lesson 7: Balance Sheet

Target Audience

Whether you are a school leaver or university graduate seeking to start a career in accountancy, gaining a good understanding of Accounting/Bookkeeping will arm you with the highest level of competencies that will let you effectively take on a variety of accounting roles in various business settings and open up excellent opportunities for career development.



It covers a wide range of subjects, including both manual and computerised accounting practices. It is a great platform to move onto a more advanced level of study.

Main objectives are:

To know the Meaning, Definition and objective of Book- Keeping

To study the objectives, functions, importance and limitations of Accounting

To understand the methods of Accounting, kinds of Accounts and Accounting rules.

To study the difference between Book-keeping and Accounting

To study the various branches of Accounting

Completing the Foundation in Accounting will provide the foundation required to get a stable job in Finance with prospects of career advancement. This is the basis for future studies.

