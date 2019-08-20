Global Pistachio Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026 Owing to Associated Nutritional Value of the Products – TMR

Fiber and Antioxidants Constituents of Pistachios to Boost the Growth of the Pistachio Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest report on global pistachio market by Transparency Market Research states that the market is expected to witness a steady growth over during the forecast period of 2017 to 2026. The growth of the market is anticipated to be the result of growing popularity of pistachio because of its extensive application in food and beverages industry and high nutrition value. Moreover, the growth is also attributed to the huge potential of pistachio hulls in nutraceuticals.

Market to Generate US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026

The report suggests that the global pistachio market is projected to exhibit 2.8% CAGR during the projected tenure. This growth rate of the market is expected to the rising demand for pistachios in variety of food products. Additionally, various health benefits of pistachio has attracted multiple pharmaceutical companies to include the fruit in their medicines. This is also a major factor that is supporting the market to growth with projected CAGR.

Request A Sample of Global Pistachio Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35558

The report also suggests that the market is projected to generate US$ 5,000 Mn by the end of 2026. This revenue generation by the market is projected to the multiple opportunities that various sectors of the market presents to the players. Also, various skincare companies are willing to include pistachio in their products which is again expected to support this revenue generation of the market.

Europe to Dominate the Regional Market during the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2026

The reach of the global pistachio market has spread in regions across the globe. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific are few to name. Amongst all the region, Europe is expected to showcase maximum opportunities for the players of pistachio market. This dominance of the region is the result of use of pistachio in multiple bakery, and other food products. It is noticeable that Europe is expected to contribute US$ 1,500 Mn in the overall revenue generation by market. Hence, it has a largest opportunity window for the players of global pistachio market.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Pistachio Market? Ask for the report brochure@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35558

Fiber and Antioxidants Constituents of Pistachios to Boost the Growth of the Market

Pistachios are excellent source of fibers and antioxidants. This factors attracts various healthcare and skincare products manufacturers to incorporate pistachio abstracts into their medicines. This as a result is expected to fuel the growth of global pistachio market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising awareness about the benefits of pistachios in treating type-2 diabetes is another factor that is influencing the growth of global pistachio market these days. Also, the application of pistachios in various edible items such as desserts, cakes, pastries, cakes, and biscuits has grown exponentially in various countries in recent times. This is yet another factor that is expected to influence the growth of the global pistachio market in the forecast period of 2017 to 2026.

Furthermore, increasing number of food products with pistachio flavors is also expected to drive the growth of global pistachio market in coming years.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Pistachio Market@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=35558

The Competitive Market to Pose Tough Challenge for the Vendors

The global pistachio market has a highly competitive landscape. Various vendors across the globe restricts the entry of new players in the market. However, the lucrative opportunities of the market are attracting numerous players to enter in the global pistachio market. To surpass the completion, new players are implementing various strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies are expected to provide necessary resources to the players to have a sustainable future in global pistachio market in coming years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Pistachio Market (Form - Whole, Powdered, Roasted, and Splits; End-Use - Bakery & Confectionery, Flavored Drink, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products, and Others; Distribution Channel - Wholesaler/Distributor, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, and Other Distribution Channels) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2026.”

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35558

The global pistachio market is segmented on the basis of:

Form Whole Powdered Roasted Splits

End-use Bakery and Confectionery Flavored Drink Breakfast Cereals Snacks Butter and Speed Dairy Products Others

Distribution Channel Wholesaler/Distributer Modern Trade Convenience Stores Online Sales Other Sales Channels



Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Food & Beverages Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Notoginseng Root Extract Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/notoginseng-root-extract-market.html

Mycotoxin Binders Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mycotoxin-binders-market.html

Shea Butter Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/shea-butter-market.html

A2 Milk Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/a2-milk-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.