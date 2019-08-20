Banking Masterclass: 2-Day Training Course (Central London, United Kingdom - September 10-11, 2019)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banking Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Two-day Banking Masterclass that talks holistically and laterally across all elements of Banking and Banking Operations. This is not focused on a specific technology solution or industry but on true Banking sector knowledge, following the crisis in 2008.
Requirements
There are no prerequisites or entry requirements, as long as you want to get more experience in the field of banking and finance, this is the right place for you.
Course Time: 9.00AM-5.00PM
Outcomes for Your Team
- Exposure to ex-Financial Services Professionals with real life experience in Banking, Onboarding and CLM
- A new critical introduction to training curriculum addressing banking and banking domain
- A comprehensive programme that within a succinct and crisp time window elevates knowledge and experience with the banking industry
- Confidence in talking to banks, being able to cite examples in discussions and convey greater knowledge and credibility
- Course Modules
Module 1
- The Banking Environment Bank Operating Models
- The Financial Crisis
- The Regulatory Environment Addressing Financial
- Crime Risk The Evolution of CLM
- Banking Personas
Module 2
- Banking Functions & Controls
- Banking Operations
- AML & KYC
- Risk Ratings & FATF Regulations
- Data
- Banking Products
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eaws8x
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.