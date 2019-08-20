Youngstown State University Renews Multi Year Contract for JAGGAER ONE Source to Pay Spend Management Suite

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, today announces that Youngstown State University has renewed its contract with JAGGAER for several years, to enable the school’s Procurement Services Department to meet 2019 goals.



Youngstown State University is an urban research university located in Northeastern Ohio between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, providing access to over 115 undergraduate and 40 graduate programs to 12,756 students.

2019 goals include working with Colleges/Departments to identify procurement challenges/concerns and develop solutions; updating the Procurement Services website (content, organization, process flow) to improve understanding of the purchasing, payment and travel processes; reviewing current university contracts/preferred vendors and ensure contracts provide lowest total cost with strong customer service and providing additional competitive contracts and vendors in multiple spend categories.

The University’s Procurement Services Department works with several JAGGAER ONE spend management modules including Procure to Pay, Sourcing, Supplier Management, and Contracts. The mission of Procurement Services is to provide assistance for the purchase and payment of quality goods and services at competitive costs in accordance with University guidelines and applicable laws.



Youngstown State University is a member of the Inter-University Council Purchasing Group of Ohio, frequently called IUC-PG, a purchasing consortium comprised of the purchasing officers of the state institutions of higher education. Founded in 1964, the IUC-PG creates and maintains purchasing agreements for use by its 87 members (the 14 state universities, 15 community colleges, 8 technical colleges and 51 independent educational institutions). The purpose of the IUC-PG is to achieve standardization of requirements, methods of operation, and to buy at optimum quantity discounts. JAGGAER currently manages over $50 billion in spend for 650+ colleges and campuses in the United States alone, as well as schools in the UK, EU, AU and MENA. JAGGAER also has extensive market penetration with Canadian schools and has been adopted by community colleges and K-12 systems throughout the United States.

For more information on JAGGAER Higher Education spend management solutions

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.