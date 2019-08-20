Investing in your love life is safer than investing in the stock market

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matchmaker Krystal Walter who has been featured across Canada on various platforms as a dating expert offers the following advice for the “money talk” in dating and relationships.



How important is money talk in dating and when is it a good time? Walter says, “Money talk is a heavy talk, do not bring it up too soon, waiting over six months is best before digging deep into the reality of your finances."

Walters also suggestions to never talk about your spending habits while dating, this will give insight to your wealth, whether it is good or bad. You do not want to make false assumptions. You know what they say “those who talk about all the money, they don't have it.” People will talk about money out of insecurity, if they feel they make less money than their partner they may lie to seem more desirable to others.

Leave the money and finances talk for later, remember you should be dating the person, not their bank account.

When the economy is down and work is slow, this is hard on dating and relationships as divorce rates increase and dating becomes tough as partners sort through their financial uncertainty. However, like the economy, when things are good, you will see more weddings and extra investment in dating and relationships.

Is now a good time to invest in your love life? Walter says, “Absolutely, generally people will be humbler and more into their partner rather than superficial items. Basically, get out and make a move, love is in the air and Fall is the perfect time to cozy up with that special someone."

Life, relationships and work cannot always be planned, however you can always be ready. Now is the perfect time to work on yourself and be prepared for the next chapter of your life.

For more information regarding matchmaking, dating and relationships, please contact;

Krystal Walter Matchmaking

info@krystawalter.com

403-444-5953

www.krystalwaltermatchmaking.com

Krystal Walter Krystal Walter Matchmaking



