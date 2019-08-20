dynaCERT’s Reseller KarbonKleen Increases Initial Order to 400 HydraGEN™ Units

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders from KarbonKleen Inc. (KarbonKleen) for an additional 300 HydraGEN™ Technology units, for total orders from KarbonKleen, to date, of 400 units, including the 100 unit order previously announced on July 2, 2019. dynaCERT’s computerized HydraGEN™ Technology uses on-board on-demand injection of hydrogen gas in the air intake of diesel engines to significantly reduce fuel consumption, carbon emissions and other GHG’s.



KarbonKleen has paid in full for the first 150 units in order to accelerate immediate delivery of the first of such 400 units to its clients and it has paid the required deposit on the next 250 units.

Of the 400 HydraGEN™ units, 250 are destined for KarbonKleen’s clients in the USA market.

The remaining units are destined for KarbonKleen clients in Mexico and deliveries are continuing. This additional purchase order allows the maintenance of the aggressive schedule of delivery and performance in accordance with KarbonKleen’s successful initiatives in Mexico (see Press Release dated July 2, 2019) intended to dramatically improve the landscape of carbon emissions reductions in Mexico.

KarbonKleen’s well-received Subscription Program (See Press Release dated July 25, 2019), whereby clients are able to leverage subscription payment options available through KarbonKleen, has dramatically accelerated adoption in both the United States and Mexico.

In addition, all clients of KarbonKleen have indicated that they will also be using dynaCERT’s effective HydraLytica™ Technology in all their installations in Mexico and the USA (see Press Release dated July 4, 2019).

Ms. Alexandra MacMurchie, Executive Vice President of Sales, KarbonKleen Inc. stated, “The relationship between KarbonKleen and dynaCERT is a critical component of the continued acceleration of the adoption of HydraGEN™ Technology. KarbonKleen continues its strategic plan to empower customers both in the private and public sector with the ability to acquire HydraGEN™ Technology through a Subscription Program. HydraLytica™ allows us to quantify the environmental impact and fuel savings in an auditable real-time dashboard for our clients. Combined with the Subscription Program now available in Mexico and the USA, with HydraLytica™ technology, customers see proven results on a monthly basis and are choosing to make payments in alignment with performance of HydraGEN™ Technology. The notable difference in our added value proposition points to exponential growth in client interest.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT stated, “KarbonKleen’s progressive business practices are already having a substantial impact to dynaCERT. KarbonKleen is focused on one single business, reselling dynaCERT’s products. Correspondingly, KarbonKleen’s extra investment in dynaCERT includes its devoted technical staff, experienced sales staff, loyal support staff, and pre-sales engineering who all provide a dedicated effort yielding strong results. KarbonKleen recognizes that HydraLytica™ is making a big difference in market acceptance and sales of HydraGEN™ Technology; the Mexico arrangements are unique and far-reaching and are the foundation to much more business; and, KarbonKleen’s Subscription Program is proving to be very worthwhile for customers and available to everyone.”

About KarbonKleen Inc.

KarbonKleen Inc. is a Preferred Systems Provider for dynaCERT and is dedicated to the selling and servicing of HydraGEN™ Technology including the establishment of a global financing alternative for the dynaCERT dealer channel. Website: www.karbonkleen.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures, distributes, and installs Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis and supplies these through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with all types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any of the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO



For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

(416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@ dynaCERT .com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

(416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@ dynaCERT .com



