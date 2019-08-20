Pharmacy Retailing Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
Pharmacy Retailing is drugs sold in the retail and bought on the internet, not in the hospital.
The global average gross margin of pharmacy retailing is in the fluctuation trend, from 12.35% in 2011 to 11.58% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The type of pharmacy retailing includes on-line and off-line. The proportion of off-line in 2015 is about 92.3%, and the proportion of on-line in 2015 is about 7.87%.
North America region is the largest consumption of pharmacy retailing, with a sales revenue market share nearly 44.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of pharmacy retailing, enjoying sales revenue market share about 22.6% in 2015.
In 2018, the global Pharmacy Retailing market size was 1386000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2114200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pharmacy Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacy Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CVS
Walgreen
Rite Aid
Loblaw
Diplomat
Ahold
AinPharmaciez
Guoda Drugstore
Yixintang
Albertsons
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-line
Off-line
Market segment by Application, split into
OTC
Rx
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pharmacy Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pharmacy Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pharmacy Retailing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharmacy Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-line
1.4.3 Off-line
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharmacy Retailing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 OTC
1.5.3 Rx
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pharmacy Retailing Market Size
2.2 Pharmacy Retailing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pharmacy Retailing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Pharmacy Retailing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CVS
12.1.1 CVS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.1.4 CVS Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 CVS Recent Development
12.2 Walgreen
12.2.1 Walgreen Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.2.4 Walgreen Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Walgreen Recent Development
12.3 Rite Aid
12.3.1 Rite Aid Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.3.4 Rite Aid Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Rite Aid Recent Development
12.4 Loblaw
12.4.1 Loblaw Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.4.4 Loblaw Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Loblaw Recent Development
12.5 Diplomat
12.5.1 Diplomat Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.5.4 Diplomat Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Diplomat Recent Development
12.6 Ahold
12.6.1 Ahold Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.6.4 Ahold Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ahold Recent Development
12.7 AinPharmaciez
12.7.1 AinPharmaciez Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.7.4 AinPharmaciez Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AinPharmaciez Recent Development
12.8 Guoda Drugstore
12.8.1 Guoda Drugstore Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.8.4 Guoda Drugstore Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Guoda Drugstore Recent Development
12.9 Yixintang
12.9.1 Yixintang Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.9.4 Yixintang Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Yixintang Recent Development
12.10 Albertsons
12.10.1 Albertsons Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pharmacy Retailing Introduction
12.10.4 Albertsons Revenue in Pharmacy Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Albertsons Recent Development
