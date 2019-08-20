Tree Nuts Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
Summary
Tree nuts are similar to the hard, dry fruit.
The global Tree Nuts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tree Nuts market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Tree Nuts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tree Nuts in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tree Nuts market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tree Nuts market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Golden Peanut Company
Olam International
Diamond Foods
Mariani Nut Company
Blue Diamond Growers
Select Harvests
Waterford Nut Co
ADM
Kanegrade
Bredabest
Barry Callebaut Schweiz
Borges
CG Hacking & Sons
Intersnack
Besanaworld
Voicevale
Market size by Product
Cashew Nuts
Walnuts
Almonds
Chestnuts
Pistachios
Hazelnuts
Brazil Nuts
Other
Market size by End User
Direst consumption/Culinary purpose
Bakery and Confectionery
Breakfast Cereals
Snacks
Flavored Drinks
Butter and Spread
Dairy Products
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Tree Nuts market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tree Nuts market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Tree Nuts companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Tree Nuts submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tree Nuts are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tree Nuts Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tree Nuts Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Cashew Nuts
1.4.3 Walnuts
1.4.4 Almonds
1.4.5 Chestnuts
1.4.6 Pistachios
1.4.7 Hazelnuts
1.4.8 Brazil Nuts
1.4.9 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Tree Nuts Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Direst consumption/Culinary purpose
1.5.3 Bakery and Confectionery
1.5.4 Breakfast Cereals
1.5.5 Snacks
1.5.6 Flavored Drinks
1.5.7 Butter and Spread
1.5.8 Dairy Products
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tree Nuts Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tree Nuts Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Tree Nuts Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Tree Nuts Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Tree Nuts Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Tree Nuts Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Golden Peanut Company
11.1.1 Golden Peanut Company Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Golden Peanut Company Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Golden Peanut Company Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.1.5 Golden Peanut Company Recent Development
11.2 Olam International
11.2.1 Olam International Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Olam International Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Olam International Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.2.5 Olam International Recent Development
11.3 Diamond Foods
11.3.1 Diamond Foods Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Diamond Foods Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Diamond Foods Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.3.5 Diamond Foods Recent Development
11.4 Mariani Nut Company
11.4.1 Mariani Nut Company Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Mariani Nut Company Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Mariani Nut Company Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.4.5 Mariani Nut Company Recent Development
11.5 Blue Diamond Growers
11.5.1 Blue Diamond Growers Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Blue Diamond Growers Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Blue Diamond Growers Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.5.5 Blue Diamond Growers Recent Development
11.6 Select Harvests
11.6.1 Select Harvests Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Select Harvests Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Select Harvests Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.6.5 Select Harvests Recent Development
11.7 Waterford Nut Co
11.7.1 Waterford Nut Co Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Waterford Nut Co Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Waterford Nut Co Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.7.5 Waterford Nut Co Recent Development
11.8 ADM
11.8.1 ADM Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 ADM Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 ADM Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.8.5 ADM Recent Development
11.9 Kanegrade
11.9.1 Kanegrade Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Kanegrade Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Kanegrade Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.9.5 Kanegrade Recent Development
11.10 Bredabest
11.10.1 Bredabest Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Bredabest Tree Nuts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Bredabest Tree Nuts Products Offered
11.10.5 Bredabest Recent Development
11.11 Barry Callebaut Schweiz
11.12 Borges
11.13 CG Hacking & Sons
11.14 Intersnack
11.15 Besanaworld
11.16 Voicevale
