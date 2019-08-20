Regulatory and Policy Keynote Sessions to be Delivered at the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference

Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

SMi Reports: Regulation and policy to be a focus topic at the Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Inaugural Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference is set to take place on 9th and 10th October 2019 in London, UK.As Europe's only Wearable Injectors Conference, this event provides the perfect platform for industry experts from both sides of the coin to come together and share perspectives on the practice of new technologies and advances of on-body devices.Regulation and policy will be a focus topic as the conference this year, sessions include:Regulation of Drug-Device Combination Products (DDC) Including Wearable Injectors• Introduction to DDC and regulation• Regulatory requirements in a changing environment• Regulatory challengesVeronika Ganeva, Senior Quality Assessor, MHRAThe UK as a Global Testbed for Innovation in Digital Health• Assessing the landscape of invention and innovation for enhanced digital health outcomes• Reviewing the collaborative approach, given the infrastructure is here, including the strength of the NHS, our health data, academic institutions and medical schools• Analysing how the UK is a global testbed for innovation, the time to act is nowHassan Chaudhury, Specialist – Digital Health, Healthcare UK, Department for International TradeMedical Device Connectivity and Data Protection – A Regulatory Outlook• An overview of the current use of connectivity in conjunction with medical devices• Ensuring accurate and reliable data collection• Complying with GDPR regulations• What’s new for improving device connectivity?Mario Bejarano, Medical Device Connectivity Engineer, St Georges Healthcare NHS TrustThe event brochure, with the full agenda and speaker line-up, is available to download online at http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr6 Plus, two interactive pre-conference workshops will be running on 8th October:Workshop A: “Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devices” led by Digby Harris, Global Category Manager – Digital Therapeutics & Devices, AstraZenecaWorkshop B: “Wearable injectors: Envisioning their evolution to address current and future unmet needs” led by James Blakemore and Sergio Marlorni, Senior Consultants, Cambridge ConsultantsFor those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird saving of £200 available for conference bookings made before 30th August. Registrations can be made online at http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/einpr6 Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices 2019Conference: 9th – 10th OctoberWorkshops: 8th OctoberCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by Schott & Mikron--- ENDS ---For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



