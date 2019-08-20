Border Security: World Market to Grow by $24.9 Billion During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Border Security System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Border Security System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.



Ground, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$35.4 Billion by the year 2025, Ground will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Ground will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Airbus Group SE (The Netherlands)

BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom)

CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Finmeccanica S.p.A. (Italy)

FLIR Systems Inc. (USA)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Moog Inc. (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (USA)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

Safran (France)

Thales S.A. (France)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Border Security System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Ground (Environment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Aerial (Environment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Underwater (Environment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Laser (System) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Radar (System) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Camera (System) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Unmanned Vehicles (System) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Biometric Systems (System) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Border Security System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Ground (Environment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Aerial (Environment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Underwater (Environment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Laser (System) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Radar (System) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Camera (System) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Unmanned Vehicles (System) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Biometric Systems (System) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Border Security System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Ground (Environment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Aerial (Environment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Underwater (Environment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Laser (System) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Radar (System) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Camera (System) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Unmanned Vehicles (System) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Biometric Systems (System) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u891h2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

