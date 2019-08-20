Global Population Genomics Report 2019: Recent Trends, Technological Advancements, Reimbursement Scenario, and National-Level Initiatives Around the Globe Influencing Adoption

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Population Genomics: National Strategy and Implementation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This strategic report provides a multidimensional view of the strategic evolution of the ongoing population genomic initiatives. The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the active population-based sequencing projects implemented in several countries.



The report contains the analysis of variables such as recent trends, technological advancements, reimbursement scenario, and national-level initiatives across the globe influencing the adoption of population genomics. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the strategies, best R&D practices across the globe, and understanding the focus of eminent stakeholders contributing in augmenting the growth of population genomics initiative.



The research report aims at answering various aspects of the population genomics initiatives with the help of the key strategies adopted by different nations for the successful implementation of the program. The report also covers the current status and future perspective of the national population-based sequencing programs that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market.



The research study highlights the key initiatives implemented by several nations across the globe for the whole genome sequencing of its populations. Moreover, the study includes a detailed analysis of key trends in multiple geographical regions, industrial partnerships in each region, key strategies and adopted by various nations and future perspectives of the initiatives.



Research Highlights

Population Genomics holds immense potential to restructure the healthcare industry. It is an emerging approach which enables the investigation of various diseases by evaluating the genetic makeup of an individual subject, thereby providing tailored therapeutic treatment to each patient.

In 2019, several countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, and Australia already have population-based sequencing programs underway.

The Turkish Genome Project, launched in 2017 by Turkey's Ministry of Health, focuses on the genome mapping of the population and developing an effective treatment for cancer and rare diseases.

Population-based sequencing efforts have increased new research engagement, particularly on the implications of genomic interventions in a clinical setting. These research areas include health-economics of genomic medicine, capacity-building needs, implementation options, implications for patient-clinician communications and liability management.

Projects such as Genome100k are helping the scientists in utilizing genetic information to improvise precision medicine research in the multiple regions and generate a medical-grade reference genome.

Population genomics initiatives launched in several nations have significantly transformed the entire healthcare industry. With the advancements in technology and the allocation of government funding for the implementation of these programs has profoundly reshaped the current clinical practice.

The decreasing cost of genome sequencing and the development of advanced bioinformatics tools for the analysis of genomic data has facilitated the development of personalized treatment modules. The increased focus of the government for the implementation of population-based sequencing programs has fostered the rapid growth of precision medicine in the medical industry.



The aim of the population genomic initiatives implemented across the globe is to develop the biobank of genomic datasets facilitating the understanding of the interaction between the gene and the phenotypic expression. Population genomics initiatives such as All of Us and UK 100K Genomes Project have been initiated to enhance the adoption of genomic medicine and consequentially increasing the awareness among patients and healthcare providers.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

How does the emergence of population-based sequencing initiatives is transforming the current clinical practice?

Which are the ongoing initiatives that have been implemented by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East to promote the acceptance of genomic medicine?

What is the role of key stakeholders in aligning the fortune of population genomics?

What are the innovative strategies adopted across the world for the implementation of population genomics?

What is the plausible market penetration strategy for the precision medicine market?

What are the current value assessment and the future perspective of population genomics initiatives?

What is the scope of industrial participation in the ongoing population genomic initiatives?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Figure 1: Journey of a Population Genomics Initiative

Figure 2: Active Population Genomics Initiatives

Figure 3: Incorporation of Genomics into Healthcare



1 Population Genomics: National Strategy and Implementation

Figure 1.1: Population Genomics Initiative Workflow.

1.1 Public Health and Genomics

Figure 1.2: Objectives of Public Health Genomics

Table 1.1: Challenges in Public Health Genomics

1.2 Evolution of Population Genomics

Figure 1.3: Evolution of Population Genomics



2 Regional Strategy for Implementation of Population Genomics Projects

2.1 North America

2.1.1 U.S.

Table 2.1: Population Genomic Initiatives in the U.S.

Table 2.2: Funding Allocated to Different Agencies

2.1.2 Canada

Table 2.3: Population Genomic Initiatives in Canada

Table 2.4: National and International Initiatives in Canada

Table 2.5: Ongoing Population Genomics Program

2.1.2.1 Population Genomics Program

2.2 Europe

Table 2.6: European Initiatives for Implementation of Population Genomics

2.2.1 The U.K.

Table 2.7: Population Genomic Initiatives in the U.K.

2.2.1.1 Industrial Partnership Directing the Course of Genomic Medicine

Table 2.8: Key Investments Driving Genomic Medicine in the U.K.

Table 2.9: Genomic Medicine Centers in the U.K.

2.2.2 Estonia

Table 2.10: Population Genomic Initiatives in Estonia

2.2.3 Germany

Table 2.11: Population Genomic Initiatives in Germany

2.2.4 France

Table 2.12: Population Genomic Initiatives in China

Table 2.13: French Genomic Platform

2.2.5 Ireland

Table 2.14: Population Genomic Initiatives in Ireland

2.2.6 The Netherlands

Table: 2.15 Population Genomic Initiatives in the Netherlands

2.2.7 Denmark

Table 2.16: Population Genomic Initiatives in Denmark

2.3 Asia Pacific

2.3.1 Japan

Table 2.17: Population Genomic Initiatives in Japan

2.3.2 China

Table 2.18: Population Genomic Initiatives in China

2.3.3 Australia

Table 2.19: Population Genomic Initiatives in Australia

2.4 Middle East

2.4.1 Saudi Arabia

Table 2.20: Population Genomic Initiatives in Saudi Arabia

2.4.2 Qatar

Table 2.21: Population Genomic Initiatives in Qatar

2.4.3 Turkey

Table 2.22: Population Genomic Initiatives in Turkey

2.4.4 Dubai

Table 2.23: Population Genomic Initiatives in Dubai



3 Innovative Strategies Adopted Across the World for Implementation of Population Genomics

Figure 3.1: Member of the GENE Consortium

3.1 Collaborative Implementation

3.2 Implementation of Cross-Border Genome Data Bank

3.3 Focused Implementation Program

3.4 Involvement of the Private Sector



4 Impact on the Healthcare Industry

Figure 4.1: Impact of Population Genomics on Healthcare Industry



5 Population Genomics: Current State and Perspectives

Figure 5.1: Current Status of Population Genomics

Figure 5.2: Future Perspective of Population Genomics

5.1 Growing Public-Partnerships

5.2 Decrease in Sequencing Cost

Figure 5.3: Fall in Genome Sequencing Cost

5.3 Government Initiatives for Development of Framework and Reimbursement Policy

5.4 Involvement of the Private Sector

5.5 Increased Population Engagement and Data Management



6 Industrial Perspective for Population Genomics

Figure 6.1: Participation of Industry in Population Genomics

