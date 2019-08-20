Chinese High-Class Furniture Market Expected to Reach a Total of 128.1 Billion CNY by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Report on the Chinese High-End Furniture Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese furniture manufacturers of scale reached a total of 6,300 by the end of 2018. The industry reached a total of CNY 562.41 in capital in the same year, with sales revenues of CNY 701.19 billion and profits of CNY 42.59 billion.



The Chinese market for high-class furniture reached a total size of CNY 77.2 billion, a 2.74% growth over the previous year. The Chinese high-class furniture market is mostly centered in cities and provinces with a higher income than average including Beijing and Tianjin in Northern China; Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai in Eastern China, and Guangdong in Southern China.



The development of high-class homes has served as a driving force for driving the demand for high-class furniture. Readjustments in housing prices have led to stronger incentives for purchases. This combined with stronger performances in the interior refurnishing market for villas in China is indicative of the spending power that consumers currently possess. The high-class furniture market is expected to reach a total of 128.1 billion CNY in scale by the year 2025.

Key Topics Covered



1 Chinese furniture industry development overview 2014-2018

1.1 Industry scale analysis

1.1.1 Number of firms

1.1.2 Capital growth

1.1.3 Sales growth

1.1.4 Profit growth

1.2 Industry costs analysis

1.2.1 Sales costs

1.2.2 Main costs

1.3 Operational analysis

1.3.1 Debt repayment capabilities

1.3.2 Profitability

1.3.3 Operational capabilities



2 High-class furniture industry development analysis

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Development characteristics

2.1.2 Demand drivers

2.1.3 Manufacturer development overview

2.1.4 Industry supply chain development

2.1.5 Industry development zones

2.2 Furniture industry routes

2.2.1 High-class route

2.2.2 Mid-class route

2.2.3 Low-class route

2.3 A comparison between foreign and Chinese furniture industries

2.3.1 Design choices

2.3.1.1 Foreign design styles

2.3.1.2 Chinese design styles

2.3.1.3 Differences and advice

2.3.2 High-class furniture comparison

2.3.2.1 Materials in foreign furniture

2.3.2.2 Materials in Chinese furniture

2.3.2.3 Differences and advice

2.3.3 Production methods and technologies

2.3.3.1 Foreign technologies

2.3.3.2 Chinese technologies

2.3.3.3 Differences and advice

2.4 Competitiveness analysis

2.4.1 Degree of competitiveness

2.4.2 Competitive strength of foreign and Chinese brands

2.4.3 Degree of concentration in the high-class furniture market

2.4.4 Competitive trend predictions

2.5 Development problems and strategies

2.5.1 Informatization processes

2.5.2 OEM development

2.5.3 Sustainable development strategies

2.5.4 Development status and advice



3 Market segments analysis

3.1 Wooden furniture

3.1.1 Production volumes

3.1.2 Regional production volumes

3.1.3 Degree of concentration

3.1.4 Development characteristics

3.1.5 Development trends

3.2 Solid wood furniture

3.2.1 Characteristics and costs

3.2.2 Brands

3.2.3 Characteristic styles

3.2.4 Development styles

3.2.5 Development opportunities

3.2.6 Development trends

3.3 Red wood furniture

3.3.1 Cultural overview

3.3.2 Development modes

3.3.3 Production bases

3.3.4 Brand analysis

3.3.5 Development challenges

3.3.6 Development trends

3.4 High-class metal furniture

3.4.1 Production volumes

3.4.2 Regional production volumes

3.4.3 Degree of concentration

3.4.4 Development characteristics

3.4.3 Development trends

3.5 High-class soft furnishings

3.5.1 Development analysis

3.5.2 Production volumes

3.5.3 Brand analysis

3.5.4 Production, sales and foreign trade

3.5.5 Current trends



4 High-class furniture foreign trade data

4.1 Imports

4.1.1 Volumes

4.1.2 Figures

4.1.3 Sources

4.1.4 Prices

4.2 Exports

4.2.1 Volumes

4.2.2 Figures

4.2.3 Recipients

4.2.4 Prices



5 Market size analysis

5.1 Market size analysis

5.2 Regional structure



6 High-class furniture market retail analysis

6.1 Retail analysis

6.1.1 Retail models analysis

6.1.2 Retail model changes

6.1.3 Main models analysis

6.1.3.1 Leasing model

6.1.3.2 Direct management

6.1.3.3 Unified model

6.1.3.4 Furniture supermarket model

6.1.3.5 Online channels

6.2 Retail channel developments

6.2.1 Retail store developments

6.2.2 Specialty stores

6.2.3 E-commerce

6.2.4 Logistics developments

6.3 Market competition analysis

6.3.1 Sales channels competitive analysis

6.3.2 Regional competitiveness

6.3.3 Comparison between main stores



7 Chinese consumer market for high-class furniture

7.1 Chinese furniture market consumption

7.1.1 Market analysis

7.1.2 Consumption methods and approaches

7.1.3 Consumer characteristics for the post 80s generation

7.2 High-class furniture market consumption analysis

7.2.1 Consumer psychology

7.2.2 Spending power

7.2.3 Spending potential

7.3 Consumption trends



8 Key brands

8.1 Baxter

8.1.1 Brand design analysis

8.1.2 Manufacturing processes and technological aspects

8.1.3 Brand positioning

8.2 Cappellini

8.3 IPE-Cavalli

8.4 Driade

8.5 Flou

8.6 Fontana Arte

8.7 Minotti

8.8 Misura Emme



9 Key Chinese companies

9.1 High-class furniture manufacturers

9.1.1 Markor Furnishings

9.1.1.1 Overview

9.1.1.2 Main operations

9.1.1.3 Operational analysis

9.1.1.4 Development strategies

9.1.2 SFY Group

9.1.3 Sleemon Holdings Co. Ltd.

9.1.4 Kukahome Holdings Co. Ltd.

9.1.5 A-Zenith

9.1.6 Holike Holdings Co. Ltd.

9.1.7 Runge Woods

9.1.8 HMHJ

9.1.9 Zhonglin Woods Co.

9.1.10 Dingshang Chinese furniture Co.

9.1.11 Lianhe Oulu Furniture Co.

9.1.12 Gold Phoenix Furniture Co.

9.1.13 Dagongguan Furniture Manufacturers

9.1.14 Meilin Furniture Co.



10 High-class furniture market predictions and trends

10.1 Development prospects 2019-2025

10.1.1 Development planning analysis

10.1.2 Development prospects

10.1.3 Development space predictions

10.2 Industry development predictions

10.2.1 Design trend predictions

10.2.2 Development trends

10.2.3 Popular trends

10.2.4 Brand development predictions

10.3 High-end furniture market predictions

10.3.1 High-end furniture market predictions

10.3.2 Market size predictions



